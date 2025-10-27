Duke Pass Rush Duo Lands On Midseason Watch List
Sitting at 4-3, Duke still has a path to postseason play thanks to an explosive passing attack and a defense that can create negative plays and turnovers.
The Blue Devils will make a trip to Clemson this week, with both teams coming off byes. The Tigers have plenty of veteran talent on offense, including quarterback Cade Klubnik, who is also dealing with an injury.,
The experience Clemson possesses has not transferred into big wins yet, dropping games to LSU, Georgia Tech and SMU, while sitting at 1-4 at home this season.
Manny Diaz's defense has a chance to make that group's suffering continue with an underrated pass rush and ability to force quarterbacks into errors. That all starts with two edge rushers who wreaked havoc on opposing offenses this season for the Blue Devils.
Vincent Anthony Jr. & Wesley Williams On Pony Express Award Midseason Watch List
Duke's pass rush duo off the edges, Vincent Anthony Jr. and Wesley Williams, both earned a place on the Pony Express Award Midseason Watch List.
The Pony Express Award was created by former SMU teammates Craig James and Eric Dickerson. The award honors college football’s most outstanding tandem, regardless of position.
While it does account for on-field production, the award focuses on teammates who uplift others and put the team first through leadership, core values and play.
Anthony has been one of the best pass rushers in the nation this season. His 6.5 sacks lead the Blue Devils and are good for the 12th-most in the country. He picked up a career-high three sacks against Illinois earlier this season.
The 6-foot-6 Durham native has led a Duke defense that ranks fifth in the country in tackles for loss and allows just 21 points per game during ACC play.
Williams has been tough to stop as well, registering 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks this year. The junior shined in Duke's trip to Cal, posting 3.5 tackles for loss, nine tackles, and 1.5 sacks.
They are a big reason Duke has been efficient against the run this season, holding offenses to 3.6 yards per carry and 130 rushing yards per game. The numbers could be better, but Anthony and Williams have forced runs inside while making an impact on quarterbacks against aerial attacks.
James and Dickerson were both running backs at SMU in the early 1980s and formed the "Pony Express" duo, which the award is named after. James eventually had a career with the New England Patriots with one Pro Bowl appearance, while Dickerson made the Hall of Fame after an 11-year NFL career.
The Pony Express Award winners will be announced during college football award season in December.
