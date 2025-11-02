Manny Diaz Reacts Honestly to Duke’s Win Over Clemson
For the first time since 1980, the Duke Blue Devils defeated the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium, and it marked the second time in three seasons that Duke was able to win this matchup.
It's a monumental result for Duke, who not only came out on top against a blue blood program, but increased its chances of playing in the ACC Championship in Dec.
While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Manny Diaz reflected on the win and went into depth on what this result means for the program moving forward.
Diaz's Thoughts
- "The biggest thing is that we just stayed in the fight. It was like a heavyweight fight. Both teams were throwing haymakers. You had to be able to take punch to win this game," Diaz said.
- "I'm proud of how we not just took a punch, but we were able to counter, going 95 yards on the last drive of the game. To be able to execute a two-point play. For the defense to go out there and get the final stop, so much to be proud of."
- "Looking at the faces in the locker room, it's bigger than just a win. It's what this program needed," Diaz continued. "We needed to know we could beat someone as good as Clemson in a stadium like this, while they are playing well. I'm just so thankful to be their head football coach."
In the first half, the Blue Devils went for it on three fourth downs, converting on all three instances. Diaz explained the reasoning and thought process in deciding to keep the offense on the field.
- "We felt like we were in a part of the field where it benefited us to go. You're not going to come here and play safe and win," Diaz said. "The decisions are only as good as the execution. I just thought our execution was really good. It helped us sustain some drives against a very difficult defense to move the ball against."
Thay aggressive mindset and confidence in their players proved to be one of the major differences in the game. As a whole, the Blue Devils went 5-for-5 on fourth conversions.
At this point of the season, it is survive and advance, and that is exactly what the Blue Devils achieved on Saturday. With the win, Duke not only reaffirms its confidence in itself, but the long-term goal of playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff is still intact.
