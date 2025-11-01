Live Game Thread: Duke vs Clemson
Kickoff from Death Valley in South Carolina is near as Duke (4-3, 3-1 ACC) tries to get back on the horse and stay in the conference title race in the first of a two-week road trip, starting at Clemson (3-4, 2-3 ACC).
The Blue Devils and Tigers both had the last week off to prepare for a renewal of their rivalry. Duke suffered its first loss in ACC play against Georgia Tech after a series of mistakes, falling 27-18.
Manny Diaz has not faced Clemson yet as coach of the Blue Devils, but Duke did win their last matchup with the Tigers back in 2023, upsetting No. 9 Clemson in Durham. However, Duke has not won in Death Valley since 1980.
Dabo Swinney's Tigers have underperformed this season. After entering the year with national championship dreams, Clemson is 1-3 at home and trying to turn things around. They lost to SMU last time out, 35-24, with backup quarterback Christopher Vizzina filling in for the injured Cade Klubnik.
A quick preview of the Tigers and live updates from the game can be found below. To read the biggest storylines for the matchup, click here.
Clemson Preview
The Tigers have historically owned this series and the ACC, but the tides have turned. Clemson has underachieved this season. The reigning conference champions haven't hit their stride offensively this season, and an injury at quarterback could continue that trend in this one.
Klubnik missed a start for the first time against SMU with an ankle sprain. Vizzina filled in nicely, topping 300 passing yards and three touchdowns. However, Klubnik appeared on the availability report this week as "probable" meaning a return to play is possible against the Blue Devils.
Defensively, the Tigers have stars at several positions that has NFL scouts watching. Yet, they have struggled against better quarterback competition. Clemson's losses have come against LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Georgia Tech's Haynes King, Syracuse's Steve Angeli and SMU's Kevin Jennings.
Clemson's defense has been vulnerable in the red zone this season, allowing scores on 10 of their last 11 attempts. Peter Woods, Will Heldt and T.J. Parker highlight an impressive defensive line, while Avieon Terrell and Ashton Hampton patrol the sidelines and are great at getting their hands to the ball. Still, for one reason or another, they've struggled near the end zone and at the end of games.
The Tigers are scoring 29 points per game in conference play and picking up 445.6 yards of offense per game, second in the conference only to the Blue Devils. Swinney is still a veteran coach an offensive mind and system that is friendly to his quarterback. The records can be thrown out for this one. Clemson is a big threat to the visiting Blue Devils.