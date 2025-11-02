Darian Mensah Competing for Dual Quarterback Honors
It's hard to imagine where the Blue Devils would be this season without its star transfer quarterback.
Duke is 5-3 this season after a back-and-forth road win over Clemson, the program's first since 1980. Once again, the passing game for the Blue Devils was aggressive early, building a lead and never looking back.
Darian Mensah shined as Duke got back in the win column. Mensah completed 27-of-41 pass attempts for 361 yards and four touchdowns, all of which came in the first half.
Before Saturday's game, Mensah was named to a pair of short lists for quarterback awards this season. With the Blue Devils still vying for an ACC Championship game berth, it's likely not at the top of his mind, but it does show how far the program has come this season.
Mensah Nominated For Davey O'Brien and Johnny Unitas Awards
Duke's big transfer portal win from the offseason is making national waves this season. Mensah was recently named a top 10 finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The award honors the top underclassman signal caller who best exemplifies character, leadership and excellence both on and off the field.
Mensah also found himself joining the 2025 Davey O'Brien QB Class, making him eligible to receive the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award at season's end. The award is annually presented to the nation's top quarterback and is the oldest quarterback award in the country.
Duke's offense has excelled with Mensah under center. The Tulane transfer has led the ACC in passing yards and touchdowns in his premiere season in the conference. He now has 2,572 passing yards and 21 touchdowns this season, with only two interceptions.
The offense in Durham has been a wagon this year. Mensah's unit has averaged 35.4 points per game this season under his leadership. Mensah currently has a streak of 211 passes without an interception, his last one coming against Tulane in Week 3. He's also topped at least 250 passing yards and two passing touchdowns in all eight games this season.
The Blue Devils jumped out to an early lead over the Tigers on Saturday thanks to Mensah's accuracy downfield early on. He connected with receivers Cooper Barkate and Que'Sean Brown for long touchdowns in the first half.
He captained an 11-play, 94-yard touchdown drive and two-point conversion to win the game in Death Valley, sending the Blue Devils to 4-1 in ACC play and still in the thick of the conference race.
No Duke quarterback has ever won either the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award of the Davey O'Brien Award. Mensah's numbers stand up with the best in the country.
