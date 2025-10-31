Que’Sean Brown Reflects on Upcoming Clemson Challenge
The Duke Blue Devils' aspirations for the ACC Championship will hinge greatly on what transpires against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday.
Both sides of the ball will have to play exceptionally well on the road against a reeling Clemson team that is desperate for a win.
Sophomore wide receiver Que'Sean Brown has established himself as the clear WR2 in the Blue Devils offense, securing 30 receptions for 439 yards and one touchdown through seven games.
While speaking with the media on Tuesday, the second-year wideout previewed the matchup against Clemson, while sharing what the offense worked on during the bye week.
Brown's Thoughts
- "They're very talented defense. I would say well-coached, disciplined, and fly to the ball," Brown said. "Overall, I feel like they're a really good defense. They do the things they are supposed to on that side of the ball."
Clemson plays predominantly man coverage, which head coach Manny Diaz mentioned earlier this week, and Brown is looking forward to the challenge, while taking exception to the Tigers' game plan.
- "I'm really excited. Not too many teams had the courage to step up and play [man coverage] against us," Brown said. "Honestly, that's kind of disrespectful to us, so we take it a little personal this week. We have gotten a little extra work with one-on-one [drills]. We're just taking every detail this week and trying to put it together for Saturday."
Obviously, Duke's offense has implemented certain drills into their practices during this week, but Brown talked about what else the offensive unit prioritized during the bye.
- "Main thing we really worked on was just getting our bodies back together," Brown explained. "It's been a long season so far, and we still have a little way to go. We've been working on some timing with Darian [Mensah] and just making sure everybody's mindset right going into this weekend. We had an extra week to prepare, so we took advantage of it."
It's been well-documented that the Blue Devils are entering the final few weeks of the season with immense pressure. Brown explained to reporters what the team's mindset is heading down the stretch.
- "Our mindset is finish strong. Our coaches say that a lot, and I feel like that's really our mindset going into the last few games," Brown said. "Just pick up on the details and finish the way that we want to finish. Coach Manny [Diaz] says we are in control of our destiny, and I feel like that's how [the players] feel also."
