Blue Devil Country

Duke's Brewer Previews Offensive Approach for Clemson Showdown

Duke's offensive coordinator met with the media on Monday to discuss the challenges Clemson will provide on Saturday.

Logan Lazarczyk

The Duke Blue Devils are entering a pivotal stretch in their season, as the team cannot afford to lose another game this season with high expectations on the line.

There are currently five teams in the ACC - Pittsburgh, Louisville, SMU, Duke, and Miami - with one loss in conference play. One slip-up, and the Blue Devils could find themselves in a hole too deep to dig themselves out of with only a few more weeks remaining in the regular season.

This week, Duke is preparing for a test on the road against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday. Offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer knows what is at stake.

While speaking with the media on Monday, the Blue Devils' Offensive Coordinator went into depth about the matchup against one of the blue bloods in college football.

Brewer's Thoughts

  • "[Clemson's defense] is extremely talented. Probably one of the best defensive lines in the country. [In the] secondary, they got some lockdown corners, play a lot of man coverage," Brewer said. "They're probably one of the best defenses in the conference, if not the country. They're really good. They're really aggressive."
  • "[Defensive coordinator] Tom Allen does a great job. They're aggressive on defense," Brewer explained. "We got to have answers, and we have to play really well."
In Week 9 - which was the second time in three weeks - the Blue Devils were on a bye week. That extra time off can be beneficial, but at the same time, the team can lose its rhythm. Brewer spoke on this during his press conference availability.

  • "Definitely the speed of the game. You worry about the speed of the game because you go against the scout team for two weeks," Brewer said. "Clemson has two [players] that are probably first-round picks in [the 2026 NFL Draft] on the defensive line."
  • "That was a little bit of my concern last week for the Georgia Tech game," Brewer continued. "But we came out and were on fire right off the bat. There's always a concern of that."
There are several factors that will play into the result of this game, including Duke coming off the aforementioned bye, Cade Klubnik's status up in the air, and how the Blue Devils recover from the unfortunate loss against Georgia Tech.

Those questions and concerns will be answered this coming week as the two teams collide in a marquee ACC matchup.

