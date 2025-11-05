Blue Devil Country

Two Blue Devils Take Home ACC Awards for Week 10

Duke's high-scoring affair with Clemson on Saturday resulted in a pair of awards for Blue Devils' playmakers.

Logan Brown

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.
Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Duke and Clemson burned the barn to the ground on Saturday, with bits of rubble and embers scattered about as the Blue Devils left Death Valley with a 46-45 win.

After starting fast, the offense lulled while the Tigers scurried back into the game and even claimed the lead. Head Coach Manny Diaz watched on as both offenses connected on shots down the field and his unit of stoppers looked helpless.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz high-fives players Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, the back-and-forth nature of the game meant just one stop at the end of the game could be the difference. The Blue Devils got that stop and won the game on a 94-yard touchdown drive with a 2-point conversion to boot.

Diaz had the guts to go for two, and maybe wisely didn't want his defense to have to play overtime, and the Blue Devils improved to 5-3 and in the ACC race.

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Andrel Anthony (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The fireworks on offense – and special teams – put the rest of the ACC on notice. The Blue Devils also walked away with two of the conference's weekly awards.

Darian Mensah – ACC Quarterback of the Week

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) yells to the sideline Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The unstoppable force that was the Duke offense on Saturday ran entirely through Darian Mensah in the shotgun.

Mensah threw for 361 yards and four touchdowns in the victory, and the Blue Devils needed every bit of it. He led the long final touchdown drive with relative ease, completing a 56-yard pass to Jeremiah Hasley on third down and later finding Hasley on fourth down for an 8-yard gain to keep the drive going.

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) warms up Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, ahead of the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a controversial penalty against the Tigers moved the sticks on fourth down again, Duke scored a touchdown, and Diaz had the confidence to put the ball in Mensah's hands on a 2-point try.

Mensah faked a jet sweep, rolled right, and found a wide open Sahmir Hagans in the flat to convert and ultimately win the game.

The Tulane transfer was highly touted in the offseason because of his NIL deal, but he has not been worth it. Mensah is up to 2,572 passing yards this season, tied for sixth-most in the nation. He's also tossed 21 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

The sophomore quarterback helped the Blue Devils convert on all five of their fourth downs in the game. He also tossed three of his four touchdown passes in the first quarter, the most by a Duke quarterback since Daniel Jones in 2018.

Sahmir Hagans – ACC Specialist of the Week

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) returns a kickoff for a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hagans contributed to the game in multiple ways, but his most explosive play of the day came on special teams.

Midway through the third quarter, Clemson punched in a one-yard touchdown run with defensive tackle Peter Woods in the game as a running back. The score gave Clemson a 35-28 lead.

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) converts a two-point conversion Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke was stumbling offensively, punting twice in the second quarter before a big touchdown strike before the half, but then punted again out of the locker room. They needed a shot of adrenaline to stay in the game.

Enter Hagans. The speedy kickoff returner fielded the ensuing kick at the goal line, followed his blocks, and ran untouched 100 yards to the house to knot the game up once again.

While the Blue Devils' sideline burst into a frenzy, Memorial Stadium was stunned in silence.

It was the second such return of his career at Duke. Hagans had a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown against Ole Miss in the Gator Bowl back in January.

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) celebrates with teammates after returning a kickoff for a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hagans was also on the receiving end of the 2-point conversion that gave the Blue Devils the lead with 40 seconds left in the game.

Mensah and Hagans are the latest Blue Devils to receive weekly awards from the conference. They join tailback Nate Sheppard and offensive tackle Brian Parker II from Week 5, running back Anderson Castle and safety DaShawn Stone from Week 4, and edge rusher Vincent Anthony Jr. from Week 2.

Make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HER and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.

feed

Published
Logan Brown
LOGAN BROWN

Logan Brown is an alumnus of the prestigious Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He currently works as a General College Sports Reporter On SI. Logan has an extensive background in writing and has contributed to Cronkite Sports, PHNX Sports, and Motion Graphics.