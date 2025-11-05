Two Blue Devils Take Home ACC Awards for Week 10
Duke and Clemson burned the barn to the ground on Saturday, with bits of rubble and embers scattered about as the Blue Devils left Death Valley with a 46-45 win.
After starting fast, the offense lulled while the Tigers scurried back into the game and even claimed the lead. Head Coach Manny Diaz watched on as both offenses connected on shots down the field and his unit of stoppers looked helpless.
However, the back-and-forth nature of the game meant just one stop at the end of the game could be the difference. The Blue Devils got that stop and won the game on a 94-yard touchdown drive with a 2-point conversion to boot.
Diaz had the guts to go for two, and maybe wisely didn't want his defense to have to play overtime, and the Blue Devils improved to 5-3 and in the ACC race.
The fireworks on offense – and special teams – put the rest of the ACC on notice. The Blue Devils also walked away with two of the conference's weekly awards.
Darian Mensah – ACC Quarterback of the Week
The unstoppable force that was the Duke offense on Saturday ran entirely through Darian Mensah in the shotgun.
Mensah threw for 361 yards and four touchdowns in the victory, and the Blue Devils needed every bit of it. He led the long final touchdown drive with relative ease, completing a 56-yard pass to Jeremiah Hasley on third down and later finding Hasley on fourth down for an 8-yard gain to keep the drive going.
After a controversial penalty against the Tigers moved the sticks on fourth down again, Duke scored a touchdown, and Diaz had the confidence to put the ball in Mensah's hands on a 2-point try.
Mensah faked a jet sweep, rolled right, and found a wide open Sahmir Hagans in the flat to convert and ultimately win the game.
The Tulane transfer was highly touted in the offseason because of his NIL deal, but he has not been worth it. Mensah is up to 2,572 passing yards this season, tied for sixth-most in the nation. He's also tossed 21 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
The sophomore quarterback helped the Blue Devils convert on all five of their fourth downs in the game. He also tossed three of his four touchdown passes in the first quarter, the most by a Duke quarterback since Daniel Jones in 2018.
Sahmir Hagans – ACC Specialist of the Week
Hagans contributed to the game in multiple ways, but his most explosive play of the day came on special teams.
Midway through the third quarter, Clemson punched in a one-yard touchdown run with defensive tackle Peter Woods in the game as a running back. The score gave Clemson a 35-28 lead.
Duke was stumbling offensively, punting twice in the second quarter before a big touchdown strike before the half, but then punted again out of the locker room. They needed a shot of adrenaline to stay in the game.
Enter Hagans. The speedy kickoff returner fielded the ensuing kick at the goal line, followed his blocks, and ran untouched 100 yards to the house to knot the game up once again.
While the Blue Devils' sideline burst into a frenzy, Memorial Stadium was stunned in silence.
It was the second such return of his career at Duke. Hagans had a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown against Ole Miss in the Gator Bowl back in January.
Hagans was also on the receiving end of the 2-point conversion that gave the Blue Devils the lead with 40 seconds left in the game.
Mensah and Hagans are the latest Blue Devils to receive weekly awards from the conference. They join tailback Nate Sheppard and offensive tackle Brian Parker II from Week 5, running back Anderson Castle and safety DaShawn Stone from Week 4, and edge rusher Vincent Anthony Jr. from Week 2.
