Duke’s Offensive Grades Revealed After Clemson Game
Duke improved to 5-3 on the year after a nail-biting 46-45 win over Clemson on Saturday. The win was the program's first on the road against the Tigers since 1980.
Manny Diaz never took his foot off the gas as the Blue Devils battled back and went for a gutsy 2-point conversion try and got it. Darian Mensah carved up the Tigers' defense all day, as the Blue Devils leaned on the passing game once again.
The victory keeps Duke in the hunt for the ACC title. Georgia Tech and Miami both lost, aiding Duke's chances to rise to the top of the standings.
The Yellow Jackets still hold the head-to-head tiebreaker, but the Blue Devils will get a shot to knock off undefeated Virginia in a couple of weeks to shake things up, should Duke survive this week at UConn.
Diaz and Jonathan Patke's defense didn't do the Blue Devils many favors, but Mensah and the aerial assault on offense kept them within striking distance. A 94-yard game-winning drive sealed one of the biggest wins of Diaz's time in Durham.
Duke had plenty of big-time performances on offense in the win. Here are the top five offensive performers according to Pro Football Focus (minimum 30 snaps).
5. WR Que'Sean Brown
Brown made a number of big plays on Saturday, catching the Clemson defense sleeping the pulling the top off of the coverage unit for scores. He caught six of his team-high 10 targets for 80 yards and two touchdowns.
Both touchdowns were pretty sights. On Duke's first possession, Brown made a spinning and leaping grab in the front corner of the end zone, just getting his foot down. Then, just before the half, Brown split the safeties and hauled in a deep floater from Mensah for a 43-yard score.
The sophomore receiver was also involved in one of the most consequential plays of the game. On a fourth down during the final drive, Brown got tangled with Clemson's Avieon Terrell, who was called for pass interference to extend the drive and lead to the go-ahead score.
According to PFF, Brown earned an overall grade of 63.6 with a 69.0 receiving grade.
4. RB Nate Sheppard
Duke didn't have a ton of success running the ball, but Sheppard found some running lanes in the third quarter and scored the final touchdown of the game with ease.
Sheppard carried the ball 13 times for 60 yards and scored a 3-yard touchdown on Duke's final drive. He also made a pair of catches for 11 yards. Given the pass-heavy approach by Duke, Sheppard also showed up in pass protection. He made a few key pickups to give Mensah time to operate.
According to PFF, Sheppard had an overall grade of 65.0, with a rushing grade of 65.6, a receiving grade of 56.7, and a pass blocking grade of 83.5.
3. TE Jeremiah Hasley
Hasley has been more well-known for his blocking from his tight end spot in both the running and passing games. On Saturday, however, the junior tight end helped lead his team to victory with some big catches through the air.
Hasley made three catches for a career-high 83 yards in the win. He found a seam on Duke's final drive and made a catch downfield, tossing a defender and rumbling for a massive 56-yard gain. Later on that same drive, Hasley made an 8-yard catch on fourth down to extend the game.
According to PFF, Hasley scored a 65.6 overall grade, with a 68.9 receiving grade and a 73.7 pass blocking grade.
2. WR Cooper Barkate
Once again, the Harvard transfer paced the Blue Devils in the passing game with another big day. Two weeks removed from a career day against Georgia Tech, Barkate picked up where he left off.
The senior receiver caught six of his nine targets for 127 yards and a touchdown. The Blue Devils made a point again to get him the ball early in the game. He exposed a bust in the Clemson coverage for a 77-yard touchdown in the first quarter. After that, the Tigers did a good job bracketing him, holding him to just one catch in the second half.
According to PFF, Barkate earned an overall grade of 67.5, with a receiving grade of 68.7.
1. QB Darian Mensah
You knew this was coming. Mensah was the star of the show once again. Everything Duke did offensively ran through the sophomore quarterback.
Mensah completed 27-of-41 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns. All four scores came in an electric first half, but he led the 94-yard touchdown drive at the end of the game and the 2-point conversion for the lead. He also extended his interception-less streak to 211 straight pass attempts.
According to PFF, Mensah earned an overall grade of 75.9, with a passing grade of 79.1.
