Takeaways from Duke's Historic Victory Over Clemson
It had been 45 years since a team from Durham set foot in Clemson, South Carolina, and walked out with a win.
Manny Diaz made sure that streak would fall on Saturday.
The Blue Devils battled back-and-forth with Clemson all day before narrowly escaping with a 46-45 win over the Tigers, moving to 5-3 on the season and 4-1 in ACC play. It's the program's first win over the Tigers in Death Valley since 1980, and their first winning streak against Clemson since 1969-70.
Fresh off the bye, Duke came out slinging the ball downfield to great success, building a two-score lead. However, Clemson brought pressure that stalled the Blue Devils' offense and allowed the Tigers to come back with a potent ground game.
Duke managed to keep up with Clemson in the second half as the Tigers hit big plays in the air to stay in front. But the Blue Devils were more aggressive at the end. Thanks to some fortunate penalties, Darian Mensah and the Blue Devils forged a 94-yard touchdown drive and a gutsy two-point conversion to win the game.
Offensive outbursts shouldn't surprise Duke fans anymore, but there are still some things to clean up moving forward. Here are three takeaways as the Blue Devils managed to stay alive in the conference race.
Darian Mensah Shines In Shootout
Just like they did against Georgia Tech, the Duke offense leaned into the aerial attack early and often. Darian Mensah tossed four touchdown passes in the first half alone, including a 77-yard touchdown to Cooper Barkate and a 43-yard strike to Que'Sean Brown just before halftime.
Mensah threw for 361 yards in the game and extended his interception-less streak to 211 consecutive pass attempts. He's now up to 21 passing touchdowns this season and carrying the Blue Devils in these big games.
The ground game for Duke struggled in the first half, but Mensah's downfield aggressiveness opened up some lanes for Nate Sheppard in the second half. It's a good reminder of how his play opens his teammates up to success in other areas.
Mensah faced some pass rush through the second and third quarters, which held the Blue Devils' scoring unit down as Clemson clawed back into the game. By the fourth quarter, however, Mensah had adjusted to throwing more in the short game and disecting the simulated pressures.
On Duke's final possession, he engineered 94-yard scoring drive, which included two fourth-down conversions and a big 56-yard pass to tight end Jeremiah Hasley. Diaz had enough trust in Mensah to go for two and the win, and put the ball in his quarterback's hands.
Mensah faked and rolled right and found receiver Sahmir Hagans to convert and take the 1-point edge that turned out to be enough.
It's hard to argue that there is a better quarterback in the ACC after Saturday's performance. Mensah is the guy defensive coordinators lose sleep over during the week.
3rd Down Stumbles Shape 4th Down Success
Part of the reason Duke fell behind and gave up an early 21-7 lead was because they didn't run the ball well. They ran for just 78 yards and only 3.5 yards per carry against the Tigers.
After the Blue Devils jumped ahead, they tried to establish the run to slow the game down and keep the ball safe. However, Clemson's big defensive line won up front, and the Tigers pulled their linebackers and safeties closer in the box to stack up the line.
Despite the win, Duke was 3-of-14 on third downs. Entering the day, they had converted on 45.2% of third downs, fifth-best in the ACC. Clemson has been a good third-down defense, only allowing conversions 34% of the time.
Still, with as high-powered and aggressive an offense as Jonathan Brewer has called, one might expect the Blue Devils to perform better on late downs. Fortunately for them, they were perfect on their final downs.
Duke finished the day 5-of-5 on fourth down, which included one on the final drive. On each drive where the Blue Devils converted on fourth down, they wound up scoring and making the most of the extra opportunity.
Surely, Diaz would not like to have to go for it as often next week, but it's good to see how the offense can thrive in those do-or-die spots on the road.
Blue Devils Defense Has Big Problems
Duke corner Moussa Kane came on a corner blitz and sacked Cade Klubnik on the first drive of the game to force a punt. Right then, it seemed like the Blue Devils were going to be a good match defensively against the Tigers.
Not quite.
The defense sat in zone for a bit and the Clemson offense ran through it in the first half. Adam Randall ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns, waltzing between the tackles and running over Blue Devils at the second and third levels.
Curiously, Clemson backed off the rushing attack in the second half, despite its success in the first half. They ran it 26 times for 145 yards in the first half, but only handed it off 10 times for 30 yards over the final 30 minutes.
However, the Duke secondary that has been picked apart this season couldn't keep up with Clemson's speed out wide. The Tigers had six plays of 15 yards or more through the air in the second half. The big one was just a screen pass to T.J. Moore, who went 75 yards untouched up the middle of the field for a touchdown.
Duke's angles weren't great, and Clemson occasionally used their physicality at the line against them. Antonio Williams was able to deke Duke's secondary and cut inside for big gains, and sometimes elevate and make big grabs along the sideline on the back shoulder. Williams led the Tigers with 10 catches, 142 yards and one touchdown.
A lack of pass rush by Duke (one sack, two QB hits) let Klubnik sit back and hurt the secondary once again. We'll have to see how Diaz and Jonathan Patke adjust against potent passing games next week, when they see another aggressive team through the air in UConn.
