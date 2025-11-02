Two Duke Freshmen Battling For Starting Role
The Blue Devils wrapped up exhibition play with a resounding 83-76 victory over No. 18 Tennessee in Knoxville. Now, Duke fans don't have to wait much longer until the games count, starting with a matchup against Texas in Charlotte as part of the Hall of Fame Series.
Most of Duke's starting lineup is set already. Cameron Boozer is a lock for the lineup given his pair of double-doubles in exhibition play and is the top recruit in Duke's class.
Returners Isaiah Evans and Caleb Foster are likely to handle the guard spots, with Evans being one of the top shooters in the country. Patrick Ngongba II will also take a forward spot because of his defensive presence in the paint.
Right now, there's one spot seemingly still up for grabs and heavily debated. Jon Scheyer has a pair of freshmen competing for the spot. As the season nears, who is more likely to draw a start in the season opener?
Nikolas Khamenia & Dame Sarr Competing For Starting Spot
Two of Scheyer's five-star swingmen are duking it out in the final days before the season begins. Nikolas Khamenia and Dame Sarr are both highly valued players in Scheyer's system, and only one can get the start.
During the summer, it seemed like it was Sarr's position to lose. His experience playing at FC Barcelona stood out over the rest of the freshmen class. He only played nine minutes a gamer across 15 Euro League games, but it does show the level of play he is capable of holding up against.
Sarr is a great shooter, making 44.8% of his three-point shots in Euro League play. At 6-foot-8, the freshman from Italy is long enough to fit the theme of Scheyer's defense. He can defend down low with Boozer and Ngongba, while having the athleticism to operate in the back court and create the fast break.
Khamenia has a similar frame, standing at 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds. Khamenia is also a phenomenal shooter and found ways to drive into the lane in both exhibition games for Duke, something their guards struggled with. He is somewhat similar to Kon Knueppel, who is now shining with the Charlotte Hornets.
Khamenia played on the Team USA's U19 World Cup team and led his high school, Harvard-West Lake, to back-to-back state championships. Despite his size, Khamenia's length and quickness aren't as great as Sarr's. He plays with his instincts well, but is really more renowned for his shooting and natural passing ability, which could run the offense.
Through exhibition play, Khamenia has seemingly taken a step in front of Sarr in the rotation. Sarr had issues handling the ball and lacked the strength to drive inside in Duke's Countdown to Craziness scrimmage, then missed the first exhibition game against UCF with an oblique injury.
Khamenia stepped up, dropping 14 points and eight rebounds against the Knights, while getting the start. Sarr returned against Tennessee, but Khamenia still started. Sarr scored five points and added two assists, but still had some trouble handling the ball within the offense.
Scheyer does have a decision to make. Both players are sharp on both sides of the floor; they are five-star players for a reason. Khamenia brings a bit more offense to the floor, while Sarr is a bit ahead of him defensively.
Duke tips off the season on Tuesday against Texas. Scheyer will likely keeps his cards close to his vest until then.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.