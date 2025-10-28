Three Biggest Takeaways From Duke's Exhibition Win At Tennessee
Duke wrapped up exhibition play in Knoxville, knocking off No. 19 Tennessee for an 83-76 victory. The Blue Devils played before a sold-out crowd of more than 21,000 people, and the young playmakers from Durham never flinched.
Jon Scheyer's group utilized another strong second half after trailing by six points at halftime. The Blue Devils went on to win the second half, outscoring the Volunteers 46-33, and shooting a perfect 20-of-20 from the free throw line to escape victorious.
The freshmen Blue Devils didn't look completely outmatched in a raucous atmosphere against a physical SEC team on the road. In fact, they looked more physical than the Vols at times, and Duke's big star freshman led the way. Here are three takeaways from Duke's final exhibition win before the regular season begins.
Cameron Boozer's Unreal Night
We have not seen a real game yet with the Duke team that actually counts toward their final record, yet it now seems fair to say that Cameron Boozer might be the best player in college basketball.
Boozer simply had his way with the Vols all night long. At halftime, he already had a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds. He finished the night with 24 points, 23 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal.
"Cam just battled," Scheyer said.
- "He competed every play. His toughness to overcome mistakes is unique for a freshman. I think knowing him, he's going to be critiquing himself, even though he had 24, 23 and six with one turnover. He just carried us the whole way. His competitive spirit, his rebounding, cleaning up on the glass, and then being able to go inside and get key baskets. Look, he drew six fouls in the game, so that's a big thing as well."
Boozer did shoot just 7-of-20 from the field, so he could stand to have better shots around the rim, but when he gets to the line as often as he did tonight and is unstoppable on the glass, Duke has more than enough scorers to supplement.
So far, the spotlight doesn't appear to be too bright for Boozer, and that's a tremendous sign for the Blue Devils.
Patrick Ngongba II Stepping Up On Offensive End
The Duke big man has always been feared for his rebounding and protection around the rim. If Patrick Ngongba II can continue to score efficiently from the paint and dish the ball on the break, it will open up a ton of opportunities for the Duke offense.
Ngongba scored 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field and pulled in nine rebounds. He had some trouble with fouls in the first half, but came out and dominated the final 20 minutes.
Nogongba faked a handoff and made a hook pass inside to Isaiah Evans for a big slam to start the second half. Then, he made a catch-and-shoot three to continue the run. That's something we knew Ngongba was capable of, but we haven't seen him pull the trigger on shots like that often.
Three assists on the night for Ngongba, as well as some productive shooting, open up a lot of different lanes for Scheyer to steer the offense this season. If there can be stretches where they can run everything to and through Ngongba, that's another layer of depth teams will have to deal with defensively.
Dame Sarr's Uneven Debut
Dame Sarr didn't play in Duke's first exhibition game against UCF, but was able to play in Knoxville. The five-star from Italy didn't have his best night,
Sarr shot 2-of-6 from the field, scoring five points across 17 minutes, in which he also picked up four fouls. He missed the earlier exhibition game with an oblique strain, but should be good to go for the season-opener against Texas. He did manage to grab a steal and showed off some of the defensive prowess that has him competing for valuable minutes.
Before his injury, Sarr looked to be in line to start the season in the starting lineup. However, after missing some time, fellow freshman Nikolas Khamenia has impressed and seems to have overtaken him for the time being.
His defense will get him on the floor, but Scheyer will definitely want to see some improved shot selection and powerful drives to the basket from Sarr to suggest the game isn't too sped up for him. It looked that way for a bit against the Vols, and regular season play against Texas will present some similar challenges.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.