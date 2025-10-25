Blue Devil Country

Duke’s Freshman Brothers Are Fueling the Blue Devils’ Success

In Duke's exhibition win over UCF, two freshmen left a big impression. As brothers, they could form a unique connection on the court in Durham this season.

Logan Brown

Mar 31, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; McDonald’s All Americans East forward Cameron Boozer (12), left, and East guard Cayden Boozer (2), right, sit on the court during the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclay's Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images
Duke took down UCF, 96-71, in an uneven but still promising initial showing for the Blue Devils. Jon Scheyer has a good mix of veteran talent and the top recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports, that could lead to new heights in his fourth season.

Apr 4, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during a practice session for the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils started slow, shooting a lot of threes that just weren't falling. Some of the freshmen looked a bit off-kilter facing an experienced Knights lineup. However, they cleaned it up in the second half and found their groove in the paint.

Guard play will be important to watch as Duke plays its second exhibition contest in Knoxville against No. 18 Tennessee and in the season-opener against Texas in Charlotte on Nov. 4.

Still, the first showing for Duke's young players against a Power 4 team provided reason to be optimistic that the team could hit the ground running. One of those reasons is a pair of brothers who could share the floor this season often.

Cameron & Cayden Boozer's Following In Father's Footsteps

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) is introduced during player introductions at the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer was the gem of Scheyer's latest recruiting class. Cayden Boozer, Cameron's twin brother, has battled for a starting role. The brothers were a package deal coming to Durham, where their father, Carlos Boozer, shined before becoming a two-time All-Star in the NBA.

Both brothers have the potential to be one-and-done, first-round picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. Cameron, a 6-foot-9 forward, started in Duke's exhibition contest and balled out, scoring 33 points and pulling in 12 rebounds.

Dec 10, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Former Duke Blue Devils forward Carlos Boozer shoots a free throw for charity during half-time. Boozer was inducted into the 2022 class of the Duke Hall of fame at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

He made 4-of-7 shots from three and pounded in the post in the second half to lead to the blowout final score. His size and ability to both score comfortably from all three levels and defend all five positions on the floor make him one of the most intriguing players to watch this season.

Cayden, a 6-foot-4 guard, was a top-five player at his position in this recruiting cycle. He struggled out of the gate against the Knights, unable to get into lanes and cut toward the basket. However, he picked it up in the second half, scoring nine points and dishing out five assists in 23 minutes.

Mar 31, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; McDonald’s All American East guard Cayden Boozer (2) prepares to shoot the ball during the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclay's Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

His biggest competition for a starting job is also a potential mentor in junior guard Caleb Foster. Foster is one of the more experienced players on the team, but he saw his playing time dwindle last season. Boozer's passing ability makes him an ideal fit as a floor general for Scheyer, but there is plenty he can learn from the veteran.

He does leave something to be desired in the shooting department, but that isn't what Duke is going to need him to do all the time. There are plenty of reliable shooters on the team, like Isaiah Evans, that Boozer can facilitate within the offense.

Columbus Explorers guard Cayden Boozer (2) brings the ball up court as IMG Academy Ascenders guard Felipe Quinones (14) during the second quarter of the City of Palms Classic semifinal game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If he can command the floor, spread the ball around and occassionally be physical enough to get in the lane and score, it will be hard to leave him off the court.

Cameron and Cayden could both end up being stars in Cameron Indoor Stadium like their father. They both know how to win, and with the immense amount of expectations placed on them this season, that shouldn't be overlooked.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Scheyer is hoping to bring a championship back to Durham for the first time since 2015. The Boozer brothers were the first pair to join Duke's illustrious recruiting class, and they have a chance to be the reason the Blue Devils cut down the nets this season.

It will be interesting to see if Cayden can carve out a starting role, and how well the brothers play together this year.

