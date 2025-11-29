Players To Watch For Duke vs Wake Forest
A 6-5 record isn't how Duke hoped this season would turn out, but the Blue Devils, in a weak ACC, can still improve their bowl selection with a win this week.
That win won't come easily, however, against an 8-3 Wake Forest team with impressive wins over Virginia and SMU.
Duke managed to get back in the win column last week with a victory over rival North Carolina in Chapel Hill, 32-25. The Blue Devils needed to use a fake field goal and run by kicker Todd Pelino to set up running back Anderson Castle for the winning score late in the game.
There are some challenging matchups for Duke in the game. While the Wake Forest offense is very run-focused and middling in the ACC, the defense is one of the best the conference has to offer.
Darian Mensah will probably be asked to throw more consistently in this game, despite Duke's successful rushing attack a week ago. That's how the Blue Devils want to win games, but the Demon Deacons might be well-equipped to stop them.
Here are a few Blue Devils to keep an eye on Saturday to help Duke finish the season strong.
WR Cooper Barkate
Duke's passing game has been out of sync the past few weeks. The win against North Carolina was a step back in the right direction, but the Demon Deacons will be a challenge.
Barkate has been tremendous this season after transferring into the program from Harvard. As a senior, Barkate has 55 catches for 895 yards and six touchdowns. However, after topping 100 yards receiving against both Georgia Tech and Clemson, Mensah's top target has 50 yards or fewer in each of the last three games.
Mensah will need to get the passing game going this week. Barkate typically lines up outside, but there is a chance he sees some snaps from the slot to try to get him the ball more. Wake Forest only allows 193.5 passing yards per game, fourth-best in the ACC.
Wake Forest has a pair of secondary defenders that will force Mensah to pick his spots. Safety Nick Andersen leads the team with 89 tackles and has seven pass deflections. Slot corner Davaughn Patterson has 68 tackles and nine pass deflections. In single coverage, there is a good chance they are getting their hands on the ball.
Barkate hasn't always been able to separate in man coverage at an elite level. That's why I think it might be wise to get him some snaps from the slot to put him in catch-and-run situations in the short passing game. Wake Forest can be a challenge downfield, so Duke needs to adjust and find ways to get its best receiver the ball more often.
TE Jeremiah Hasley
While Barkate has been stumbling, Hasley has taken on a much bigger role in the passing attack as the season has gone on. After mainly being used as a blocking tight end throughout his career, Hasley has led the team in either catches or receiving yards in each of the last three games.
The junior tight end has made 27 catches for 358 yards and two touchdowns this season. In his first three seasons in the program, Hasley caught just eight passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns.
Hasley had his best day as a Blue Devil last week, setting career-highs with seven catches for 85 yards and logging a 14-yard touchdown catch against the Tar Heels.
While Wake Forest has been great in pass coverage, the defense doesn't have a fantastic matchup for tight ends. Patterson could cover Hasley depending on the formation, or the Demon Deacons could turn to linebackers Dylan Hazen or Aiden Hall to contend with Hasley's size.
Hasley should also continue to be a force in the run game, clearing lanes for Nate Sheppard and Castle on the edge. Wake Forest is ninth in the ACC, allowing 123.4 rushing yards per game, so there could be some room to run if Hasley can kick out his blocks.
LB Jaiden Francois
Francois has been invaluable to this defense. The linebacker frequently lines up as a slot safety and uses his athleticism to make plays defending the middle of the field and getting to stretch plays on the edge.
Francois has 64 tackles and one sack this season. The linebacker unit should be getting some help this week with Tre Freeman returning to his spot in the middle of the defense. That should allow Francois to play on the edges more often.
Wake Forest's run game is the biggest concern for Duke in this matchup. Quarterback Robby Ashford is used in the run game often with designed carries, often on power plays to the outside. Francois will have to defeat blocks to make the numbers disadvantage that Duke will have a moot point.
Demond Claiborne is also a capable back, boasting 849 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns this season, picking up 5.1 yards per carry.
Through the air, Carlos Hernandez just had a huge game against Delaware, racking up 197 yards on five receptions. Hernandez splits time between the perimeter and the slot, where Francois could frequently be the primary defender.
Wake Forest wants to beat teams on the ground, but the offense has several ways to beat this vulnerable Duke defense. Francois will be a key piece to limiting the Demon Deacons' attack.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.