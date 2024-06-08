Another Backcourt Phenom to Know on Duke Basketball Recruiting Trail
As Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts begin paying closer attention to 2027 prospects, chances are they'll encounter some receptive potential targets should they be looking for top-shelf talent on the perimeter.
A few weeks ago, the No. 1 overall rising high school sophomore in North Carolina, The Burlington School guard King Gibson, went as far as proclaiming, "I want to go to Duke."
And it seems an elite 2027 guard on the other side of the country, Temecula Valley High School (Calif.) bucket-getter Jeremiah Profit, is also quite fond of the Blue Devils, per his recent chat with Pro Insight. The 6-foot-5, 170-pounder's fandom stems from his trip to Durham for Duke basketball camp back in middle school.
"Duke has always been one of my favorite schools," said Profit, who ranks No. 5 among shooting guards in the class, according to NBA Draft Room, two notches below Gibson. "I went to that camp when I was in seventh grade. So, it was good to see the facility and the gym and meet the coaches and players. And it's still my dream school. I like how they recruit players and get them to the next level after that."
Based on 247Sports analyst Eric Bossi's assessment after recently watching Profit shine in grassroots action, perhaps it won't be long before he garners attention from the staff in Durham:
"[Profit] has already had some success playing on the 17U level of the Adidas 3SSB Circuit with San Diego-based Gamepoint. He is a smooth scorer with a nice base of perimeter skills who has a lot of confidence offensively for somebody who is just finishing his freshman year of high school."
As a mere freshman at Temecula Valley, Jeremiah Profit averaged 19.5 points per game, highlighted by his 39 points in a postseason outing.