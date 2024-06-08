Duke Basketball: Explosive Recruit Eyes Visit With Blue Devils
Bellaire High School (Texas) four-star forward Shelton Henderson currently plays alongside incoming Duke basketball freshman center Patrick Ngongba II on the USA Basketball U18 National Team at the FIBA AmeriCup in Buenos Aires. And Henderson is a JL3 Elite teammate to Blue Devil recruiting prospect Hudson Greer, a fellow four-star 2025 wing, on the Nike EYBL circuit.
Plus, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound Henderson, a versatile athlete who ranks No. 41 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and boasts over a dozen offers, recently told Pro Insight that now-retired Duke basketball legend Mike Krzyzewski stood out to him as a kid.
"Not really a dream school, but my favorite coach was Coach K," Henderson said. "I really like what he did at Duke, but I don't really have a dream school, I don't think."
He also noted the staff in Durham has been in contact with him of late and that he hopes to check out the Blue Devils in person, along with Kentucky, Texas, Houston, and maybe a few others he's heard from recently.
"I've been hearing from Duke, Kentucky, Arkansas," Henderson listed to Pro Insight, along with Houston, LSU, Texas, Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech.
Thus far, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his gang have handed out only nine 2025 offers, and the No. 1 talent in the class, Utah Prep five-star forward AJ Dybantsa, is the only recent addition to that list.
