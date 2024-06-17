Duke Basketball Coaches Reach Out to Top Oklahoma Prospect
The Duke basketball staff scouted a long list of prospects at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Florida earlier this month. Evidently, Owasso High School (Okla.) wing Jalen Montonati was among the premier rising high school juniors on hand who impressed third-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his assistants.
In the three days since college coaches could begin initiating contact with 2026 prospects, the Duke basketball recruiters have reached out to a handful of potential targets. And Montonati is now one of them, according to a Monday afternoon post on the "Blue Devils" social media account, which the 6-foot-7, 175-pound five-star confirmed.
Montonati, a dual citizen of the United States and Italy, holds roughly a dozen offers, including his latest from the likes of Kansas, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Washington. The beyond-his-years 17-year-old talent, a gifted slasher and one of the premier sharpshooters in the class, ranks No. 1 in Oklahoma, No. 5 among small forwards, and No. 13 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
On3's Jamie Shaw provided the following brief assessment of Montonati's all-around performance in naming him one of the standouts at the NBPA Top 100 Camp:
"[Jalen Montonati] has a high shot release and plays with a lot of confidence. The handle will need to tighten and continue establishing his balance and footwork, but there were some big moments for Montonati throughout the week."
Thus far, Scheyer and his gang have not handed out offers to any preps on the 2026 recruiting trail.
