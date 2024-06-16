Five-Star Point Guard Attracts Duke Basketball Recruiters
Whether on the recruiting trail or in the transfer portal, it's rare these days for third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer to pursue any players under 6-foot-5 (former walk-on Spencer Hubbard being the only exception on the 2024-25 roster). That even goes for point guards.
So, it's no surprise that the first full-fledged point guard to report hearing from Scheyer's staff on Saturday, the beginning of the open-contact period in the 2026 cycle, is the 6-foot-5, 170-pound Dylan Mingo.
According to 247Sports' Dushawn London, Duke was among the first 10 to contact Mingo on the big day for rising high school juniors. The other interested parties include fellow blueblood Kentucky, plus a few ACC schools in Virginia Tech, Florida State, and Notre Dame.
The Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) five-star ranks No. 18 overall, No. 3 at his position, and No. 1 among New York preps on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. Mingo drew the following high praise from On3's Jamie Shaw after showcasing his "MVP" abilities, highlighted by reliable composure with the ball in his hands, at the Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas earlier this month:
"[Dylan Mingo] has a flair in his game, able to get to spots off the bounce, and has the court vision/awareness to make a play...The frame is there and he is consistently performing at a high level in each setting he plays in. Mingo consistently was his team’s most productive player, starting the event with a 19-point outing and ending pool play on Sunday with 22 points and five assists."
Per On3, he's received offers from only six programs: Virginia Tech, Florida State, Dayton, Ohio State, St. John's, and Washington.
It's a safe bet Mingo's offer sheet will expand this summer, perhaps to include the powerhouse Duke basketball recruiting team.
