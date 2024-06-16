Duke Basketball Staff Contacts Finnish Phenom Miikka Muurinen
Among the handful of 2026 prospects who have reported calls from the Duke basketball coaches this weekend is a four-star forward on the rise in Miikka Muurinen. The 6-foot-10, 185-pound rising junior at Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) told MADE Hoops' Travis Graf that he also heard from BYU and Ohio State on Saturday, the first day that college coaches were permitted to contact recruits directly in the 2026 cycle.
But the interest out of Durham isn't new for the 17-year-old Muurinen, who recently debuted at No. 74 overall on the 247Sports 2026 and has thus far reeled in offers from Alabama, UCLA, Cincinnati, Illinois, Texas Tech, and Utah.
During a chat with Graf following a standout performance for Bradley Beal Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit in early April, the versatile stretch-four from Finland — a gifted shooter and crafty tactician — mentioned Duke as one of the few programs "involved" in his recruitment.
As things stand, third-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils have not extended any offers to 2026 talents.
Miikka Muurinen sure appears in the mix to end up as one of the first to land on Scheyer's official 2026 recruiting wishlist. He's fresh off his first year in the United States, attending the prep powerhouse in Kansas that produced a recent two-year Duke basketball forward and current Missouri basketball newcomer in outbound Blue Devil transfer Mark Mitchell.
