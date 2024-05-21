Duke Basketball: Jon Scheyer Checks Out Two Advanced Teammates
After powering St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) to a state championship in March as a mere sophomore, the 16-year-old Brandon McCoy Jr.'s beyond-his-years performances have carried over into this spring's Nike EYBL play. So, it's no surprise the 6-foot-5, 170-pound guard, No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, caught the attention of Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer this past weekend.
On Saturday morning at the Pacers Athletic Center in Indiana, Scheyer and Blue Devil assistant Jai Lucas sat courtside to watch McCoy and his Arizona Unity squad defeat MeanStreets, 79-63.
It wasn't one of McCoy's most prolific outings, as he finished with only six points, eight below his average through his squad's 6-4 start to the grassroots season. He shot 2-for-8 from the field, 0-for-2 from three, and 2-for-5 at the charity stripe.
Again, though, keep in mind that he's technically playing up a grade on the EYBL circuit. Moreover, McCoy's versatility and competitiveness showed up in other columns of his team's winning box score as Scheyer and Lucas looked on alongside several other high-profile recruiters.
McCoy added five rebounds and two assists across his 18 minutes in a starting role. Plus, his threat as a relentless bucket-finder helped teammate and fellow 2026 backcourt sensation Cameron Holmes, boasting a No. 16 composite ranking among the nation's rising high school juniors, find space to erupt for 26 points.
Thus far, Scheyer and his crew have not extended any offers in the 2026 arena. But it seems Brandon McCoy Jr. and Cameron Holmes have now at least entered their radar.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.