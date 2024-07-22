Duke Basketball Recruiting: Deft Sharpshooter Reveals Finalists
Despite being among the last to enter Braylon Mullins' recruitment, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff landed in the top 10 that the Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) guard announced on Monday morning.
Mullins, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound four-star sitting at No. 74 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite but in line for a considerable bump due to standout performances in grassroots action, is also still considering back-to-back national champion UConn, UNC, Kentucky, Kansas, Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Alabama, and Purdue.
His offer from the Blue Devils arrived only a week ago. So, he's yet to lock in dates for an official visit to Duke; that said, he's working on it, his dad told On3's Joe Tipton. He is also in the process of scheduling a trip to Kansas.
Thus far, Mullins, a notably springy talent with a penchant for finding space and delivering buckets as both a slasher and sharpshooter, has official visits on tap to all eight of his other finalists, beginning with UConn the first weekend of August and wrapping up with Kentucky the last weekend of October.
Braylon Mullins is one of 13 rising high school seniors on a Duke basketball offer sheet that has yet to yield a commitment for Scheyer & Co.