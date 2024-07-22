Duke Basketball Recruiting: Deft Sharpshooter Reveals Finalists

NEWS: 2025 4⭐️ Braylon Mullins is down to ten schools, he announced. Here are the programs he’s considering:



UConn

Kentucky

North Carolina

Indiana

Michigan

Tennessee

Duke

Kansas

Alabama

Purdue



Mullins is a sharpshooting 6-4 guard who can score the ball from all over the floor. pic.twitter.com/uB8JoBY0EH