Duke Basketball Recruiting Radar Includes Five-Star Sharpshooter
Jalen Montonati is one of a handful of prospects who landed on the Duke basketball call log within days of the first open-contact period getting under way in the 2026 recruiting cycle back on June 15. And the Owasso High School (Okla.) standout wing recently informed On3's Jamie Shaw that the Blue Devils are among those who continue to reach out to him.
"I'm hearing from schools like Baylor, Kentucky, UConn, Creighton, Duke, and Villanova," he said. "So, we'll see what happens with them."
In early June, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew, who have still yet to extend any 2026 offers, watched the 6-foot-7, 175-pound five-star shine at the NBPA Top 100 Camp.
After scouting Montonati at the USA Basketball minicamp in early April, 247Sports' Eric Bossi summarized the 17-year-old's top on-court quality:
"He remains one of the truly elite shooters in the class and has a gorgeous jumper with deep range that he can get off in a hurry."
For now, the reigning Oklahoma Gatorade High School Player of the Year — an honor Montonati reeled in as a mere sophomore last season — boasts about 20 offers. They include one blueblood: Kansas. He has taken unofficial visits to Kansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State.