Duke Basketball: Huge Prep Has Growth Spurt, Reveals 'Dream School'
The Duke basketball staff wasn't among the recruiters who reached out St. Mary's Catholic (Ariz.) center Cameron Williams on or shortly after June 15, the first day that college coaches are permitted to contact rising high school juniors each year. No, the 6-foot-10, 195-pound four-star has heard from only Arizona, San Diego, and Stanford since that date, he recently told Pro Insights.
But consider that Williams has appeared as a four-star prospect at No. 32 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite for only about two weeks now. Three weeks ago, he was unranked; in fact, over at Rivals, he still doesn't even have a profile page, much less a ranking or rating by his name.
In light of how high he debuted at 247Sports, though, one would think programs on the East Coast will be hitting up his phone before too long.
And there's no doubt he's hoping one of those calls is from Duke.
"I would like to hear from Duke," Cameron Williams noted without hesitation when Pro Insight asked him if there were any colleges in particular he wants to see enter his recruitment. "That's, like, my dream school right now.
"What I'm looking for in a college is, who is going to develop me the best? And where am I going to shine the most? And what's the best fit for me?"
When Cameron Williams popped up at No. 34 in the eyes of 247Sports on June 20, national recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins outlined the site's reasoning behind what was the second-highest debut in its rankings update:
"Cameron Williams makes the second-highest debut in the update after a significant three-inch growth spurt. His shooting touch from the mid range is something that you don't see everyday from a prospect at his age. [He] is comfortable knocking down catch-and-shoot soft spot jumpers out to 18 feet. Although he has a very slight frame, Williams takes full advantage of his size. Also, he shows a competitive streak when rebounding and altering shots."
At this somewhat early juncture, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has yet to extend any 2026 offers, although he and his cohorts appear to have ramped up their interest in a few five-star talents of late.
Meanwhile, Williams' only reported offer to date is from Washington State.