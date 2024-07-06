Duke Basketball Now Set to Host Top-Ranked Georgia Prep
Caleb Wilson took a handful of visits as a junior. One was to UNC in early February. During the Holy Innocents Episcopal (Ga.) five-star's stay in Chapel Hill, he watched Hubert Davis' Tar Heels defeat Jon Scheyer's Duke basketball squad.
The 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward, No. 4 overall and No. 1 among Georgia prospects on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has long held offers from both blueblood archrivals. Each remains a contender. And he plans to be back on Tobacco Road before ending his recruitment.
On Saturday, Wilson's father told recruiting insider Adam Zagoria that the versatile big man "has set visits this fall" with Duke, Oregon, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, and Arkansas. Plus, the 18-year-old Wilson will "go see games at Auburn and UNC."
There's no word on specific dates for each trip.
Back in late May, Scheyer was a court coach at the USA Basketball U18 National Team training camp in Colorado Springs, Colo., where he appears to have made a lasting impression on Caleb Wilson.
"Coach Scheyer has instilled confidence with me throughout the camp," Wilson later explained to Zagsblog's Matt Whitfield. "I started the camp with a knee injury, and he's helped me push through that mentally, so I appreciate him for that. And he's a good coach, for sure."
Also in May, Wilson hinted at a list drop in the near future. But he has yet to reveal any finalists.