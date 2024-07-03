Five-Star Jordan Smith Jr. Exhibits Desired Duke Basketball Qualities

.@sm23itty led the record-breaking defensive surge for @usabjnt, swiping a game-high 6 steals in the 146-62 win over China on Tuesday at the FIBA U17 Men’s World Cup.



The team finished with 33, which broke its old single-game record of 29 back in 2018.



