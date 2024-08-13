Duke Basketball Product Lands Eight-Figure NBA Contract
Not all second-rounders end up with guaranteed deals. But 2022-24 Duke basketball big man Kyle Filipowski did.
The Utah Jazz, who selected the 20-year-old New York native and former five-star prep at No. 32 overall back in late June, announced the signing on Monday. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto later reported that the contract is for four years and $12 million, although only the first two years are guaranteed.
Plus, ESPN's Bobby Marks noted the contract "is the largest for a player selected in the second round the last two years" and that Filipowski's first-year salary "is comparable to a player selected 22nd in the first round."
In July, between the Salt Lake City Summer League and NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas, Filipowski averaged 11.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per outing.
As a two-year starter in Durham, the gifted 7-footer — the first player to ever announce a commitment to Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer — led both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 Blue Devils in points and boards, averaging 15.8 and 8.6 for his college career.
Kyle Filipowski, the 2022-23 ACC Rookie of the Year and a consensus All-American as a sophomore, is the only NBA Blue Devil on the 2024-25 Utah Jazz roster.