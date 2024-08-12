Lone Duke Basketball Sophomore: 'Everybody Is Willing to Listen'
Caleb Foster is the only remaining piece to last year's four-deep collection of heralded Duke basketball freshmen. Add in the fact that he and junior Tyrese Proctor, the projected backcourt starters for Jon Scheyer's third batch of Blue Devils, are the only two returning rotation talents from the 2023-24 squad.
With 10 newcomers in Durham, including the six rookies who comprise the nation's No. 1 class, it's imperative that Foster draw on his recent experience as a first-year Blue Devil to be a go-to mentor for all the fresh faces.
Of course, it would also help if Foster, whose recovery from a right ankle injury in late February sidelined him throughout March and extended into the offseason, conquers the next step in his development by becoming a more lethal bucket-getter and confident facilitator alongside Proctor.
He's already grown in the leadership department by assuming host duties for the The Brotherhood Podcast. And fortunately for the Blue Devils, it sounds like all of the Duke basketball newbies have been receptive to guidance.
The 20-year-old Proctor, who grew up in North Carolina as a fan of the Blue Devils, summarized his sights for the 2024-25 team during his appearance in the "Summer Spotlight" series, which the Duke basketball social media team has been delivering to the fanbase in recent weeks:
"I feel great," Foster says in the video. "I'm obviously getting back in shape, shape-wise and mentally, but I feel great. I feel like I'm on the right path, and I'm ready for the season...just being together, being focused, attention to detail, definitely just talking more, catch and shoot, really everything overall, finishing at the rim, reads, and understanding the game...
"I think we got a good group of guys. Everybody is willing to listen and ready to learn...We got a good squad. We got a chance to do big things. The sky's the limit."
Across 27 games as a freshman, including 15 as a starter, Caleb Foster averaged 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. The 6-foot-5, 202-pound combo guard shot 43.7 percent from the field, 40.6 percent beyond the arc, and 68.8 percent at the charity stripe.