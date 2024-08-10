Another Duke Basketball Recruit on Tap for Countdown to Craziness
Every year, the crowd behind the bench at Countdown to Craziness includes a handful of prime Duke basketball targets. This year's introduction to the team and Blue Devil celebration, slated for Oct. 4 in Cameron Indoor Stadium, is shaping up to be no exception.
A few weeks ago, Bellaire High School (Texas) four-star forward Shelton Henderson, No. 25 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, scheduled an official visit to Duke coinciding with the program's preseason showcase event.
Now, Greenfield-Central School (Ind.) four-star guard Braylon Mullins, boasting a No. 73 composite ranking among the nation's rising high school seniors but due for a considerable jump, has followed suit. On Friday night, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound springy sharpshooter's father told HS Top Recruits that his son will be in Durham for an official visit beginning the day before Countdown to Craziness.
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer extended an offer to Braylon Mullins in mid-July after watching him shine in grassroots action several times. And the Blue Devils landed in his top 10 one week later.
Mullins' other finalists are UNC, UConn, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, Purdue, and Indiana.
He has locked in official visits with almost all of those suitors for the fall semester.