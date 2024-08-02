High-Profile Recruit Removes Duke Basketball From Race
Utah Prep sensation AJ Dybantsa didn't report an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer until early May. It was notably later than the five-star's other blueblood suitors officially entered the mix.
Perhaps Scheyer's relatively late arrival to the battle ultimately dinged the Blue Devils' shot at advancing to the next stage for the 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward, the No. 1 overall prospect on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Whatever the reason, given the Blue Devils' recruiting prowess and their tendency to pop up among the finalists for just about every top-shelf talent they pursue these days, it is somewhat surprising to see that Duke did not end up among the top seven that Dybantsa announced on Friday.
No, Dybantsa is now down to UNC, Alabama, BYU, Baylor, Auburn, Kansas State, and Kansas.
Meanwhile, though, Scheyer and his crew appear to remain in contention for three other top-five players in the 2025 arena: Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star forward Cameron Boozer at No. 2, Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star forward Caleb Wilson at No. 4, and Perry High School (Ariz.) five-star forward Koa Peat at No. 5.
Altogether, there are still 11 rising high school seniors who boast a Duke basketball offer and have not released a list that doesn't include Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils.