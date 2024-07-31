Premier Point Guard Ready for Duke Basketball Tour
Duke basketball entered the fray for Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) rising senior Acaden Lewis back in late June. And earlier this month, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound four-star — approaching five-star status — included the Blue Devils among eight finalists, along with UNC, Kentucky, UConn, Tennessee, Auburn, Michigan, and Syracuse.
Now, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his gang are on tap to host the speedy guard next week.
On Wednesday, On3's Joe Tipton reported that Lewis will head to Durham to check out the Blue Devils on Monday. It'll be an unofficial visit.
"That's arguably the most historic basketball program in the NCAA," Lewis, No. 46 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, said about the Blue Devils in a recent chat with On3. "It's just different up there...They've taken in a lot of DMV guys over the past couple of years, especially from [Paul VI Catholic High School].
"They treat their guards well, and me and Scheyer have a great relationship, as well as the other coaches like [second-year Duke assistant Emanuel] Dildy."
Before touring the Duke campus, marking the fifth school he will have visited this summer in an unofficial capacity, Acaden Lewis will travel to Syracuse on Thursday.
He's looking to decide on a winner in his recruitment before the early signing period in November.