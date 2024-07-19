Duke Basketball: Five-Star Keeping Secret Date of Visit to Durham
It's anyone's guess as to which weekend Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) forward Caleb Wilson will check out the Duke basketball program this fall. However, there's no doubt the Blue Devils are on tap to host their longtime 2025 target, as Zagsblog's Sam Lance recently reconfirmed the 6-foot-9, 205-pound five-star's set-in-stone trip to Durham.
Wilson, No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, will also check out Arkansas, Tennessee, Oregon, and hometown hopeful Georgia Tech "in the fall."
Again, though, he isn't disclosing dates for those travel plans. And there's a reason for that.
As Lance explained on Thursday in dishing out the latest high-profile recruiting buzz from Nike EYBL Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., where Wilson is starring for Nightrydas Elite alongside two fellow 2025 Duke basketball targets in five-star forward Cameron Boozer and five-star guard Cayden Boozer, the 18-year-old is taking what is arguably the wisest route by keeping the dates completely under wraps:
"He has several official visits set in stone, but no dates will be released. He doesn’t want any distractions and wants to get down to business while visiting schools."
Meanwhile, the versatile sensation is eyeing a list cut after Peach Jam, Lance noted.
Lance didn't specify how many suitors will remain in the race as Wilson enters his senior year of high school. But considering the slate of fall visits, one would think that Duke, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, and Arkansas must be locks to land among those finalists.