Duke Basketball Newcomer Looks to Be Nation's Best Defender
New Duke basketball guard Sion James has never failed in adding to his repertoire from one season to the next in college. Now, following that notable development across his four seasons at Tulane, in which he totaled over 1,084 points, 520 rebounds, 337 assists, and 187 steals, the 21-year-old is gearing up to show the world his latest improvements while proving his star power on a much brighter stage with the Blue Devils.
Assuming there are no hiccups in James' delivery of the individual and team goals he confidently stated during this week's episode of The Brotherhood Podcast, he's likely to earn a ton of minutes from Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer, either as a starter or one of the first sparkplugs off the bench.
"Really, what I want to do is learn to dominate in the paint," James explained to Duke sophomore guard Caleb Foster, the host of the program's podcast of late, in detailing which areas of his game he hopes to expand in Durham. "I've been a pretty good finisher, pretty good playmaker down there.
"But I want to be truly among the best in the country at finishing in the paint and making plays for my team in the paint, always becoming a better shooter because that's the way the game is going. But really, I want to dominate in the paint."
That's not all the native of Sugar Hill, Ga., wants to do for Scheyer's third Duke basketball squad.
"And then be the best defensive player on the team," James added, "be the best defensive player in the conference — in the country.
"I feel like those are things that I have the ability to do right now that I'll continue to work on every single day, so that by championship time we're ready to go."