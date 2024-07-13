New York Point Guard Enters Duke Basketball Recruiting Radar
Brooklyn native Deron Rippey Jr., whose father played a season at East Carolina in the mid-1990s, recently jumped a handful of spots to No. 23 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. In doing so, he achieved five-star status. And with that in mind, it's no surprise that the 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard is now hearing from the Duke basketball coaches, recruiting insider Adam Zagoria reported on Friday.
ALSO READ: Blue Devils Survive Cut for Surging Target Acaden Lewis
Rippey, a rising junior at Blair Academy (N.J.) currently playing for New Heights Lightning NYC in grassroots action, already boasts roughly two dozen offers.
His speed, instincts, and competitiveness on both ends of the floor are sure to attract more suitors. Perhaps the Blue Devils will be among them once third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer begins officially targeting prospects in the 2026 cycle.
"I'm a tough and athletic point guard who forces turnovers and touches the paint and makes the reads from there," Rippey recently explained to On3's Jamie Shaw before naming former Duke basketball one-and-done Kyrie Irving as one of the point guards he likes to study. "I watch a lot of Keyonte George; I really like his game. I watch guys like Kyrie Irving with his ability to get to spots and touch the paint."
Deron Rippey Jr. doesn't appear to be rushing his recruitment, which makes sense given all the new interest he's attracting of late. Evidently, that includes Duke's archrival, UNC.
"I don't have any visits or anything like that set up yet," Rippey told Shaw. "I have been in touch with Arkansas recently, and UNC too."