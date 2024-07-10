Duke Basketball Guard Caleb Foster Displays One Filthy Move
After playing 27 games and drawing 15 starting nods as a Duke basketball rookie, Caleb Foster missed the last five weeks of the 2023-24 season, including the Blue Devils' NCAA Tournament run to the Elite Eight, due to a right ankle injury. And his recovery extended into the offseason.
ALSO READ: Latest Duke Practice Clips Show Deep Arsenal in Durham
But there's now zero doubt that Foster, who turns 20 next week, is back to 100 percent. The 6-foot-5, 202-pound North Carolina native and lifelong Duke basketball enthusiast proved as much in producing what looks to be the No. 1 highlight play from the team's workouts this week in the program's practice facility:
First Foster aggressively shifts his weight to his right foot in sliding past freshman guard/forward Kon Knueppel via a swift behind-the-back dribble at the top of the key. He then falls hard to the ground without a grimace following his ridiculously difficult reverse layup off the glass around the outstretched arms of a reigning All-ACC defender in junior transfer forward Maliq Brown.
Last season, Caleb Foster averaged 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists across 25.4 minutes per outing. The former five-star recruit shot 43.7 percent from the field, 40.6 percent from downtown, and 68.8 percent at the charity stripe.
Although the 2024-25 Duke basketball roster is stacked with heralded newcomers in freshmen and transfers alike, Foster figures to expand his role as a sophomore, as he and junior guard Tyrese Proctor are the only two returning scholarship Blue Devils with starting experience.
Foster has already begun exhibiting more leadership qualities by hosting the two most recent episodes of The Brotherhood Podcast, helping to introduce some of the Blue Devils' new faces to the fanbase.