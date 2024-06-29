Prime Duke Basketball Targets Battling France on World Stage
Half of the 2025 prospects the Duke basketball staff is pursuing are with the USA Basketball U17 National Team in Istanbul for the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup, an international showcase the Americans have won in each of its six iterations dating back to 2010.
Those potential Blue Devils on hand (listed below with their 247Sports 2025 Composite rankings in parentheses) account for almost half of the roster:
- Utah Prep five-star forward AJ Dybantsa (No. 1)
- Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star forward Cameron Boozer (No. 2)
- Perry High School (Ariz.) five-star forward Koa Peat (No. 5)
- La Lumiere School (Ind.) five-star wing Jalen Haralson (No. 9)
- Columbus five-star guard Cayden Boozer (No. 19)
It's worth noting that four of those targets are also on the wishlist of archrival UNC: Dybantsa, Peat, and the Boozer twins, sons of 2001 Duke basketball national champ and two-time NBA All-Star forward Carlos Boozer.
Team USA's first of three games in Group B play tips off at 10:30 a.m. ET Saturday (broadcast live via FIBA - The Basketball Channel on YouTube). That battle is against France.
The next two outings before tournament action begins are against Guinea on Sunday and China on Tuesday.
After the seeding stage is complete, the Round of 16 gets under way on Wednesday, concluding with the championship clash four days later.