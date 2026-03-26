2026 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Odds Ahead of Sweet 16 (Yaxel Lendeborg Set as Favorite)

Now that we're entering the Sweet 16, it's time to take a look at the odds to be named the Most Outstanding Player.

Yaxel Lendeborg leads the pack at +350, but the likely Wooden Award winner, Cameron Boozer, is close behind. Let's dive into the odds.

NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Yaxel Lendeborg +350

Cameron Boozer +450

Brayden Burries +1100

Jaden Bradley +1100

Morez Johnson +1400

Aday Mara +1400

Koa Peat +2000

Kingston Flemings +2000

Keaton Wagler +2200

Braden Smith +2200

Emanuel Sharp +3000

Milan Momcilovic +3500

Isaiah Evans +4000

Tarris Reed +4000

Joshua Jefferson +4000

Jeremy Fears +4000

Trey Kaufman-Renn +4000

Darius Acuff +4000

Zuby Ejiofor +4000

Ivan Kharchenkov +4000

Anthony Dell'Orso +4000

Elliot Cadeau +5000

If you're going to bet on which player is going to be named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player, remember that you're also betting on his team to win the National Championship. A member of the losing team hasn't won the award since Akeen Olajuwon did it for Houston in 1983.

That's why the top favorites all belong to 1-seeds. Lendeborg is the current favorite at +350, an implied probability of 22.22%. The Michigan forward has combined for 34 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists through Michigan's first two games. With that being said, remember that this award is based on how a player performs in the Final Four. The first four games of the tournament don't have an impact on voting.

If you're looking for a dark horse bet to win the award, consider Iowa State's Milan Momcilovic at +3500. The Cyclones forward is leading the team in points per game, averaging 17.2, while also averaging 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He's also an unbelievable three-point shooter, hitting his shots from beyond the arc at a rate of 49.3%.

If the Cyclones make a run, he's going to play a significant role, especially if Joshua Jefferson doesn't return from the ankle injury he suffered in the first game of the tournament.

This is a market to keep an eye on through this weekend, and if you want to get some value on your bet, don't wait until the Final Four to place a wager.

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