Priority Duke Basketball Target Reschedules Trip to Durham
Three weeks ago, not long after landing an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, Bellaire High School (Texas) rising senior Shelton Henderson scheduled an official visit with the Blue Devils for the last weekend of September.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound four-star forward, a full-throttle bruiser who ranks No. 25 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, still plans to check out the Duke basketball program in person. But on Saturday, Henderson told Zagsblog's Sam Lance that he's moving his trip to Durham back one week to the first weekend of October, as he's now on tap for an official visit to Texas during the initially scheduled weekend for his Blue Devil visit.
His rescheduling doesn't appear to be cause for alarm in Duke's pursuit, though.
"It's been going really good lately," Henderson noted to Lance about the Blue Devils' recruitment. "I really like the people that they send to the league and how they can build me, see me as a player and what I can bring to that team. So just building that relationship on and on until it's time to come down to a decision is really good."
Henderson also said in the interview that Duke is one of the programs recruiting him the hardest at this juncture, along with Kansas, Alabama, Houston, and LSU.