Son of Duke Basketball Champ Powers USA to Semifinals in Istanbul

Five-Star Plus+ PF Cam Boozer has now played in 11 games with USA Basketball. He is currently 11-0 with 6 double/doubles.



13 pts, 10 reb

20 pts, 4 reb

29 pts, 12 reb

17 pts, 10 reb

20 pts, 9 reb

24 pts, 12 reb

15 pts, 9 reb

16 pts, 9 reb

17 pts, 10 reb

19 pts, 8 reb

10 pts, 11… pic.twitter.com/dmieCc9Cja