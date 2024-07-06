Son of Duke Basketball Champ Powers USA to Semifinals in Istanbul
Looking to continue the country's utter dominance in FIBA U17 World Cup play since its inception in 2010, this year's USA Basketball U17 National Team has thus far reached triple-digit points (often easily) and won by 23 or more (often a lot more) in each of its five outings in Istanbul. And Cameron Boozer, son of 2001 Duke basketball national champion Carlos Boozer, is arguably the frontrunner for MVP.
In a 111-60 quarterfinal victory over Canada on Friday, the Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star forward required only 19 minutes of playing time in the blowout to tally his sixth double-double across 11 career games with USA Basketball.
Boozer, who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and has held an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer for over two years now, finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, four steals, and one block against the Canadians. Through the squad's 5-0 start in Istanbul, he's averaging 19.8 points, 9.0 boards, and 3.2 steals in only 19.1 minutes per contest.
As for his twin brother and fellow Duke basketball target, guard Cayden Boozer is dishing out a team-high 6.2 assists per game. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound five-star, boasting a No. 20 composite ranking among rising high school seniors, is also averaging 5.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.6 steals.
The Team USA roster features three more 2025 Duke basketball offer holders in Perry High School (Ariz.) five-star forward Koa Peat, La Lumiere School (Ind.) five-star wing Jalen Haralson, and Utah Prep five-star forward AJ Dybantsa.
FIBA - The Basketball Channel will livestream the semifinal clash against New Zealand at 10 a.m. ET Saturday. The winner faces either Turkey or Italy in the championship bout at 1 p.m. Sunday.