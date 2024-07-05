Advanced Duke Basketball Target Planning Official Visit to Durham
Perry High School (Ariz.) rising senior Koa Peat hasn't announced dates for an official visit with the Duke basketball program just yet. But the 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward, one of several 2025 targets competing for the USA Basketball U17 National Team at the ongoing FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul, has mentioned the Blue Devils as one of the schools he'll check out in a few months.
On Wednesday, following the five-star bruiser's 22 points in Team USA's 96-point victory over the Philippines in the Round of 16, HS Top Recruits confirmed that Peat, who ranks No. 5 overall and No. 3 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, "is planning official visits this fall to Arkansas, Baylor, and Duke."
Most recently, he took an official visit to Houston in early June. Last year, he visited UNC, Texas, and Michigan.
In January, Koa Peat revealed 10 finalists: Duke, UNC, Michigan, Texas, Houston, Baylor, Arizona, Arizona State, Kentucky, and UCLA. Due to offseason coaching changes, though, he's hinted at opening up his recruitment to other suitors.
Factoring in his visit plans and the potentially reopened race, it doesn't appear as though Peat is in any hurry to decide on a college destination.
He's one of a dozen prospects in his class holding a Duke basketball offer.