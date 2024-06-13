Top-Ranked Wing Caleb Holt Draws More Duke Basketball Attention
It's only a matter of time until Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his gang hand out their first 2026 offer. As for who will be the first recipient whenever that time comes, Buckhorn High School (Ala.) five-star Caleb Holt looks like a top candidate.
ALSO READ: Elite Prep Announces Offer From Duke's Jon Scheyer
Holt, No. 1 among small forwards and No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, has been on the Duke basketball radar since last summer, despite referring to archrival UNC as his "dream school" in interviews. In May, the reigning Mr. Basketball in Alabama told Pro Insight that he remains in contact with the Tar Heels, whose 2026 offer sheet includes only one name thus far, and the Blue Devils.
"I originally picked up my first blueblood [offer] from Kansas," Holt noted. "I've been talking to Duke and North Carolina, and they have interest in me. Those are it for bluebloods right now. I have Alabama, Auburn, Houston, Georgia Tech..."
And on Wednesday, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound phenom played in front of Duke basketball coaches again, according to Relentless Hoops' Trent Markwith. The Blue Devil recruiters were at the NBPA Top 100 Camp just outside Orlando, where Holt was among the standouts in a loaded field that included several premier 2025 recruits.
The Blue Devils may have also been on hand to check in on Caleb Holt's teammate at the event, Brewster Academy (N.H.) five-star forward Dwayne Aristode, a Dutch sharpshooter who has long looked like a potential Duke basketball target on the 2025 recruiting trail but has yet to show up on Scheyer & Co.'s 10-deep wishlist in the cycle.