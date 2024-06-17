Top-Ranked Wing Hears From Duke Basketball Recruiting Team Directly
Last week, Duke basketball coaches watched Buckhorn High School (Ala.) five-star Caleb Holt shine at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Florida. The Blue Devils have expressed interest in the 6-foot-5, 200-pound forward since last summer.
So, it was a safe bet that the recruiters in Durham would reach out to Holt within the first few days of college coaches being allowed to initiate contact with 2026 preps. Indeed, they did, the 16-year-old phenom, a chiseled talent with explosive athleticism and a deep toolbox on the court, told the "Blue Devils" social media account on Monday.
Also on Monday, Holt landed among the 19 finalists for the 12-man USA Basketball U17 National Team that will head to Istanbul later this month to compete in the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup, June 29-July 7.
Holt, an aggressive bucket-getter and lockdown defender who became Mr. Basketball in Alabama as a mere sophomore at Buckhorn this past season, ranks No. 1 among small forwards and No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He already boasts well over a dozen offers, and a few more have poured in this week alone.
His list of suitors, highlighted by the likes of Kansas and Tennessee, does not include the Duke basketball program.
But that's true for every 2026 recruit, as Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew have yet to officially enter any battles in the cycle.
