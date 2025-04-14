2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: UC Davis RB Lan Larison
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 215 pounds
Career Statistics: 641 carries, 3,634 rushing yards, 41 rushing TDs, 127 receptions, 1,626 receiving yards, 10 receiving TDs
Accolades: 2X FCS All-American (2023-24), 5X All-Big Sky Selection (2020-24), Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year (2023), FCS Freshman All-American (2020-21), East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 (2025), Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List (2025)
Scouting Report:
Larison is a running back with excellent quickness, change of direction, and strong receiving ability out of the backfield. He has ideal height and weight with a compact, powerful build and strong lower half. Larison demonstrates impressive short-area quickness, balance, and decisiveness. He makes sharp, efficient cuts with urgency.
He consistently makes defenders miss, utilizing his slipperiness and vision in tight spaces. While he lacks long speed and won't consistently outrun defenders, his burst through openings and ability to absorb contact to gain extra yardage is notable. As a receiver, he is reliable, with good hands, quickness, and the versatility to align effectively in the slot, consistently creating separation.
Larison is also a willing, capable pass blocker, though not overpowering. He has limited college punt return experience, but potential value exists there. He projects as a balanced back with significant receiving upside and as an Adequate NFL rotational prospect.
Projection:
Larison projects as an Adequate NFL Rotational Prospect, ideally in a West Coast or spread offense that utilizes running backs in the passing game. His versatility as a runner, receiver, and return specialist makes him a candidate for early touch packages and third-down roles.
He may not be a workhorse running back due to his limited long speed and short-yardage power. Despite these limitations, his skill set will earn him an early rotational role, depending on the scheme fit.
Final Summary:
Strengths:
- Outstanding change of direction with excellent vision
- Alignment versatility with reliable hands
- Willing pass blocker with high production
Weaknesses:
- Lacks top-end speed
- Modest short-yardage power
- Limited snaps on punt return
Best Fit:
- Balanced or pass-heavy offense with gap/man blocking schemes
- Heavy running back usage in passing game
Projection:
- Adequate NFL rotational prospect
- Day 3 or high-priority UDFA
- High-end backup
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.