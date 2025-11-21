Fcs Football Central

Week 13 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch

Zachary McKinnell

Washington-Grizzly Stadium
Below are the biggest FCS games on the Week 13 schedule, including every matchup that features a Top 25 program.

Thursday, Nov. 20

Nicholls at No. 21 Southeastern Louisiana (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 14 Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern State (6:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Saturday, Nov. 22

Western Carolina at VMI (11 am CT, ESPN+)

UAlbany at No. 12 Monmouth (11 am CT, FloSports)

North Carolina Central at Morgan State (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Bryant at Stony Brook (11 am CT, FloSports)

Mercyhurst at Central Connecticut State (11 am CT, NEC Front Row)

No. 8 Harvard at Yale (11 am CT, ESPNU)

Dartmouth at Brown (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Wagner at Long Island (11 am CT, NEC Front Row)

No. 4 Lehigh at Lafayette (11:30 am CT, ESPN+)

No. 24 Southern Illinois at No. 11 Illinois State (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Morehead State at Drake (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Sacred Heart at No. 9 Villanova (Noon CT, FloSports)

Marist at Presbyterian (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Maine at No. 25 New Hampshire (Noon CT, FloSports)

San Diego at Stetson (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Bucknell at Colgate (Noon CT, ESPN+)

The Citadel at ETSU (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Richmond at William & Mary (Noon CT, FloSports)

UT Martin at No. 6 Tennessee Tech (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Columbia at Cornell (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama State (Noon CT, HBCU GO)

South Carolina State at Delaware State (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Hampton at No. 10 Rhode Island (Noon CT, FloSports)

Princeton at Penn (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Campbell at Towson (Noon CT, FloSports)

Western Illinois at Gardner-Webb (12:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Chattanooga at Wofford (12:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 3 Montana State at No. 2 Montana (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Tennessee State at Charleston Southern (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 22 South Dakota State at No. 13 North Dakota (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

North Carolina A&T at Elon (1 pm CT, FloSports)

Lindenwood at SEMO (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 18 Youngstown State at Northern Iowa (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Southern Utah at North Alabama (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Duquesne at Robert Morris (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 7 Mercer at Auburn (1 pm CT, SEC Network+)

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern (2 pm CT, HBCU GO)

No. 23 Northern Arizona at Weber State (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

Mississippi Valley State at Prairie View A&M (2 pm CT, SWACTV)

Incarnate Word at Houston Christian (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

Alcorn State at No. 20 Jackson State (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Norfolk State at Howard (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

St. Thomas at No. 1 North Dakota State (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Idaho State at Idaho (3 pm CT, ESPN+)

Sacramento State at No. 15 UC Davis (3 pm CT, ESPN+)

Eastern Kentucky at Utah Tech (3 pm CT, ESPN+)

McNeese at No. 19 Lamar (3 pm CT, ESPN+)

Georgetown at Holy Cross (3 pm CT, ESPN+)

Eastern Washington at Cal Poly (4 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 17 Abilene Christian at Central Arkansas (4 pm CT, ESPN+)

Austin Peay at No. 5 Tarleton State (4 pm CT, ESPN+)

East Texas A&M at UTRGV (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

