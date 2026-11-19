It's time for one of the biggest FCS games of the year. On Saturday, we will get the 126th meeting between Montana and Montana State in Bozeman. Both teams are fighting for seeding in the postseason, but more importantly, both of these fan bases expect these teams to have a shot at making a run to Nashville.

We go behind the numbers of this massive matchup, taking a look at some key advanced analytics that I think could play a big role in this game on Saturday. For added context, we have defined some of the statistics we analyzed below.

Success Rate: How often a team generates a successful play during a game

How often a team generates a successful play during a game Explosive Play Rate: How often a team generates a pass over 20 yards or a run over 15 yards

How often a team generates a pass over 20 yards or a run over 15 yards Points Per Scoring Opportunity: How many points are scored per drives that cross the opponent's 40-yard line

How many points are scored per drives that cross the opponent's 40-yard line Havoc Rate: How often a defense generates a TFL or turnover

Montana State Montana Rushing Success Rate 53.2% (2nd) 47.6% (113th) Rushing Success Allowed Passing Success Rate 51.8% (3rd) 41.5% (78th) Passing Success Allowed Explosive Play% 10.2% (12th) 6.7% (21st) Explosive% Allowed Points/Scoring Opportunity 4.35 (4th) 3.46 (83rd) Points Per Opp. Allowed Havoc Rate 15.1% (78th) 12% (12th) Havoc Rate Allowed Rushing SR Allowed 45.9% (100th) 47.6% (20th) Rushing Success Rate Passing SR Allowed 41.4% (77th) 52% (2nd) Passing Success Rate Explosive% Allowed 6.0% (11th) 10.1% (13th) Explosive Play% Points Per Opp. Allowed 2.62 (20th) 4.27 (6th) Points per Scoring Opportunity Havoc Rate Allowed 9.7% (3rd) 16.8% (51st) Havoc Rate

Both Offenses Are Elite

There is no argument against this statement. Both of these offenses are elite FCS offenses, and possibly the two best at this level. They are both efficient, explosive, and excel at finishing drives with touchdowns. Neither team allows a significant number of negative plays. Both quarterbacks do an excellent job of taking care of the football, especially Justin Lamson, who has only thrown 1 INT this season.

Both Defenses Have Struggled Down-To-Down

On the other side of the ball, both defenses have struggled to get off the field, particularly in between the 20s. Neither team has effectively stopped the run, allowing a ton of success on the ground, which could be an issue with Eli Gillman, Adam Jones, and Jared White. The one thing both defenses have done well is limit explosive plays. They both fit the model of a bend-but-don't-break defense, but they achieve this with very different styles.

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Key To The Game: Red Zone Defense

This leads us to our key to the game. Which team can get stops in the shorter areas of the field and force field goals? Which defense is able to force a key turnover in a big moment? This has been the biggest difference between these defenses this season. Montana State has effectively played that bend-but-don't-break style of defense, allowing only 2.62 points per scoring opportunity and limiting opponents to a touchdown on only 50% of red zone drives, which ranks 1st in the Big Sky.

On the other side, Montana's defense is giving up 3.46 points per scoring opportunity and allowing opponents to score a touchdown on 70% of red zone drives. The Griz have tended to bend, but also break too often this season. Will this trend continue this weekend? Montana flipped the script last week with a huge red zone pick-six against Idaho State. Plus, while Montana State's defense has been great in the red zone, the Bobcats have not seen an offense like this yet.

Final Takeaways

Ultimately, I think the stars are going to have to deliver big games in this one. Dane Steele, Carter Dahlke, and Rocky Lencioni will be difficult matchups for Montana's defensive backs. Brooks Davis is a matchup nightmare for these young Montana State corners, which could force the Bobcats to keep their safeties over the top, but that could open the box for Eli Gillman.

There's also a question about whether this Montana State defensive line can have a breakout performance after an average year. They've battled injuries all season, but can Zac Crews take over the game? Montana's offensive line has been one of the best pass-protection units in the country, so that's no easy task. Will Eli Gillman drag the Griz over the finish line for their first win in Bozeman since 2015?

One special teams play, or a key defensive touchdown off a turnover, could be the difference in this game. Even going back to last year's first game, Caden Dowler's INT changed the momentum of the entire game, giving the Bobcats the edge. There's just part of me that feels like Keali'i Ah Yat, Gillman, and Brooks Davis won't let this game get away from them. It's very likely this comes down to which team has the ball last. All the data points to a high-scoring game that Montana State edges out due to red zone and third-down execution.

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