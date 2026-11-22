The final weekend of the regular season is officially in the books. It's time to shift our attention to what the playoff bracket will look like tomorrow on Selection Sunday. Which teams are in? Who will be left on the outside looking in? Who did enough to secure one of the Top 16 seeds?

The official bracket will be released on Sunday, Nov. 22 at Noon ET on ESPNU.

Below are our final predictions for the Top 16 seeds, auto-bids, at-large bids, the bracket, and which teams are on the bubble ahead of Selection Sunday.

2024-25 Final Bracketology Accuracy: 14/16 Top 8 Seeds Correct, 30/32 Top 16 Seeds Correct, 47/48 Teams In Field Correct

Auto-Bids:

Big Sky: Montana State (11-1)

Montana State (11-1) CAA: Monmouth (9-3)

Monmouth (9-3) Ivy League: Harvard (8-2)

Harvard (8-2) MVFC: South Dakota State (10-2)

South Dakota State (10-2) NEC: Long Island (5-7)

Long Island (5-7) OVC: Western Illinois (8-4)

Western Illinois (8-4) Patriot League: Lehigh (10-2)

Lehigh (10-2) Pioneer League: Dayton (10-1)

Dayton (10-1) SoCon: Mercer (10-2)

Mercer (10-2) Southland: Lamar (10-2)

Lamar (10-2) UAC: Tarleton State (12-0)

At-Large Bids:

South Dakota (9-3, Seed)

Stephen F. Austin (11-1, Seed)

Youngstown State (8-3, Seed)

Northern Arizona (9-3, Seed)

North Dakota (8-4, Seed)

Tennessee Tech (9-3, Seed)

Weber State (8-4, Seed)

Montana (8-4, Seed)

Illinois State (8-4, Seed)

Incarnate Word (8-4)

Austin Peay (8-4)

UC Davis (8-4)

Idaho State (7-5)

Other Bubble Teams Left Out:

Bryant (8-4)

UAlbany (8-4)

Campbell (8-4)

ETSU (7-5)

North Alabama (7-5)

Seeds:

Top 8 Seeds (First-Round Bye):

1. Montana State

2. Tarleton State

3. South Dakota State

4. Lamar

5. South Dakota

6. Stephen F. Austin

7. Mercer

8. Youngstown State

Seeds 9-16 (First-Round Hosts):

9. Northern Arizona

10. North Dakota

11. Tennessee Tech

12. Weber State

13. Montana

14. Monmouth

15. Lehigh

16. Illinois State

Quick Thoughts & Analysis:

The playoff committee has consistently had Montana State at No. 1, which shouldn't change after the Bobcats dominated Montana in the final week of the season. The Bobcats are 10-1 against the FCS, with an FBS win over Nevada, plus quality wins over NAU, Weber State, Idaho State, and Montana.

The real debate starts here. I would personally have South Dakota State at No. 2, but I'm aiming to predict what the committee would do. I don't see them having Tarleton State outside the Top 2 at 12-0 with an FBS win, plus multiple ranked wins, even though those teams lost today. The Jackrabbits are going to be a dangerous No. 3 seed, holding head-to-head wins over Youngstown State, Illinois State, and South Dakota.

Lamar almost gave this away this weekend, but the Cardinals secured the win over McNeese. The Cardinals are 10-1 against the FCS with multiple ranked wins, including wins over SFA and UIW, which are projected to make the field.

I give South Dakota the slight edge over Stephen F. Austin for the No. 5 seed. The Coyotes have 9 Division I wins, including notable wins over North Dakota and Illinois State. Those are better wins than SFA's wins over UIW and Abilene Christian. Plus, the Lumberjacks have the non-Division I game against Northeastern State. Both of these teams should safely get one of the Top 8 seeds tomorrow.

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With a win over ETSU, Mercer secured the SoCon auto-bid plus put itself in a position for a Top 8 seed. The Bears are now 10-1 against the FCS with notable wins over Tennessee Tech, ETSU, Abilene Christian, and Chattanooga. I also went with Youngstown State for the No. 8 seed. The Penguins only have 8 Division I wins, but they have quality wins over South Dakota and North Dakota. They are also projected to have the No. 3 SOS in the FCS, plus all the metrics the committee reportedly uses have YSU firmly among the Top 8 teams in the FCS.

Northern Arizona earns the No. 9 seed at 9-3 overall with a Top 15 SOS. The Lumberjacks have quality wins over UIW, Montana, and Idaho State. North Dakota finishes 8-3 against the FCS with wins over SDSU and YSU, plus a win over Long Island, which won the NEC auto-bid. Tennessee Tech is projected at the No. 12 seed after finishing 9-2 against the FCS, including a head-to-head win over Monmouth, which won the CAA auto-bid.

Weber State enters the postseason at 8-3 against the FCS with head-to-head wins over NAU, UC Davis, and Idaho State. The Wildcats also have a competitive loss against Montana State, which should give them the edge over Montana. Speaking of the Griz, they finish 8-4 overall and 8-3 against the FCS. The Griz really benefited from some of the chaos behind them, which keeps them in this Top 16 seed discussion, especially with wins over Idaho State and UC Davis on their resume.

Monmouth got a big win over Campbell in the final weekend of the regular season, moving the Hawks to 9-3 overall. They also have quality wins over UAlbany and Bryant, which are on the bubble, and their only FCS loss came in Week 0 against Tennessee Tech. Lehigh finishes 10-2 against the FCS, but the Mountain Hawks have zero quality wins. There's always a team with 10+ wins that gets punished by the committee, and I think it's Lehigh this year.

I think Illinois State will get the final Top 16 seed despite a loss this weekend, mainly due to the chaos behind them. The Redbirds are 8-4 overall, but only have 7 Division I wins, which could be a red flag. It's the quality wins over Western Illinois and Youngstown State, plus the FBS win over Northern Illinois, that gives them the edge over some of the other candidates for the final seed in the field.

Moving to the bubble teams, I have Incarnate Word in the field at 8-4 overall and 7-3 against the FCS. The Cardinals are one of the hottest teams in the country, winning six consecutive games, plus their three FCS losses came by a combined 15 points, all on the road against Top 16 seeds in the field. That should be enough to get them in the field after some of the other bubble teams fell flat on Saturday.

I don't think Austin Peay is safe tomorrow, but I do have the Govs as one of the last four teams in the field. They suffered a brutal loss to Central Arkansas this weekend, finishing at 8-4 overall and 8-3 against the FCS. Their best win came against North Alabama, but I do think the metrics and committee will favor them over some of the CAA teams on the bubble due to SOS.

Finally, I have UC Davis and Idaho State rounding out the field from the Big Sky. Do I think either team is a lock? No, but with UC Davis, I don't see the committee leaving out an 8-win Big Sky team. The Aggies are 8-4 overall, but don't have any signature wins and were blown out by all the good teams they played. We'll see if the committee differs, but I have to go with what history has shown us. A Big Sky team is always going to get the bump over any other conference except the MVFC.

The Bengals finish with 7 Division I wins, including an FBS win over Utah State. I also think the committee will value close losses to Montana and Montana State over the past three weeks, plus the Bengals are the only team on the bubble with an FBS win. I think this will give them the edge over Bryant and UAlbany for the final spot in the field.

Projected FCS Playoff Bracket:

Zach McKinnell's Projected 2026 FCS Playoff Bracket | Zach McKinnell (Made with Redshirt Sports)

2026 FCS Playoff Schedule:

Selection Show: Nov. 22 (Noon ET, ESPN)

First Round: Nov. 29

Second Round: Dec. 5

Quarterfinals: Dec. 11-12

Semifinals: Dec. 19

FCS National Championship: Jan. 11, 2027 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

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