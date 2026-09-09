2026 Week 2 FCS Football Schedule: Kickoff Times and How To Watch

After a chaotic first two weekends of the season, it's time to shift our focus to a loaded Week 2 slate, which features two major Top 25 matchups, along with two potential FCS-over-FBS wins.

No. 1 Montana State enters this week as a slight favorite over Nevada, but in an unexpected development, No. 5 Illinois State is also a favorite over Northern Illinois entering this weekend. We saw 3 FCS teams knock off FBS opponents last weekend; can the Bobcats and Redbirds push this season's total to 5 FBS wins?

Below are the biggest FCS games on the Week 2 schedule, including every matchup that features a Top 25 program.

Thursday Sept. 10



Florida A&M at Miami (8 pm ET, ACC Network)

Friday, Sept. 11



No. 21 Villanova at Louisville (7 pm ET, ACC Network)



Norfolk State at Virginia (7 pm ET, ACC Network Extra)



Richmond at NC State (7 pm ET, ESPNU)

Saturday, Sept. 12



ETSU at North Carolina (Noon ET, ACC Network)

Howard at Indiana (Noon ET, Big Ten Network)

Elon at No. 8 Rhode Island (Noon ET, FloSports)

UAlbany at Long Island (Noon ET, RyzSN)

Wofford at Kent State (Noon ET, ESPN+)

Marist at Lafayette (12:30 pm ET, ESPN+)

Colgate at Central Michigan (1 pm ET, ESPN+)

Holy Cross at Miami (OH) (1 pm ET, ESPN+)

UT Martin at West Virginia (1 pm ET, ESPN+)

Bucknell at VMI (1:30 pm ET, ESPN+)

Drake at Northern Iowa (2 pm ET, ESPN+)

Duquesne at No. 10 Youngstown State (2 pm ET, ESPN+)

Stony Brook at Ball State (2 pm ET, ESPN+)

Eastern Washington at No. 11 South Dakota (2 pm ET, ESPN+)

No. 16 William & Mary at No. 9 Lehigh (2 pm ET, ESPN+)

Utah Tech at No. 3 Montana (3 pm ET, ESPN+)

Robert Morris at Akron (3:30 pm ET, ESPN+)

Weber State at Colorado (3:30 pm ET, ESPN+)

Sacred Heart at UMass (3:30 pm ET, ESPN+)

Alabama State at Troy (4 pm ET, ESPN+)

No. 14 Lamar at Idaho (4 pm ET, ESPN+)

Northern Colorado at Wyoming (4 pm ET, MW+)

Mercyhurst at New Mexico (4 pm ET, MW+)

No. 7 UC Davis at SMU (4 pm ET, ACC Network Extra)

Stetson at Bethune-Cookman (4 pm ET, SWAC TV)

Merrimack at Maine (5 pm ET, FloSports)

Morehead State at No. 15 Austin Peay (5 pm ET, ESPN+)

Incarnate Word at No. 24 Northern Arizona (5 pm ET, ESPN+)

Campbell at Florida (5:30 pm ET, SEC Network+)

Chattanooga at Eastern Kentucky (6 pm ET, ESPN+)

North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central (6 pm ET, ESPN+)

San Diego at No. 17 Idaho State (6 pm ET, ESPN+)

Bryant at Hampton (6 pm ET, FloSports)

Stonehill at New Hampshire (6 pm ET, FloSports)

Furman at No. 18 Mercer (6 pm ET, ESPN+)

Charleston Southern at The Citadel (6 pm ET, ESPN+)

Virginia State at No. 22 South Carolina State (6 pm ET, MEAC Network)

Gardner-Webb at Liberty (6 pm ET, ESPN+)

Monmouth at Western Michigan (6:30 pm ET, ESPN+)

No. 5 Illinois State at Northern Illinois (7 pm ET, MW+)

Indiana State at Eastern Illinois (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

North Alabama at Southeastern Louisiana (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

Southern Utah at Colorado State (7 pm ET, CBSSN)

Towson at South Carolina (7 pm ET, SECN+)

Valparaiso at Murray State (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

West Georgia at Arkansas State (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

Western Carolina at Cincinnati (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

No. 4 Tarleton State at McNeese (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

Tennessee State at Alabama A&M (7 pm ET, SWAC TV)

Southern at Houston (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

SEMO at Southern Illinois (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

Lindenwood at Missouri State (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

Samford at No. 12 Tennessee Tech (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

Northwestern State at East Texas A&M (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

UTRGV at Nicholls (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

UAPB vs. Alcorn State (7 pm ET, HBCO GO)

New Haven at No. 2 South Dakota State (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

Western Illinois at Wisconsin (7:15 pm ET, Big Ten Network)

Fordham at Coastal Carolina (7:30 pm ET, ESPN+)

Prairie View A&M at Baylor (8 pm ET, ESPN+)

No. 13 Stephen F. Austin at No. 23 Abilene Christian (8 pm ET, ESPN+)

Grambling State at TCU (8 pm ET, ESPN+)

Cal Poly at San Jose State (9 pm ET, MW+)

Texas Southern at UTEP (9 pm ET, MW+)

No. 6 North Dakota at Portland State (10 pm ET, ESPN+)

No. 1 Montana State at Nevada (10:30 pm ET, The CW)

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