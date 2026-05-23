3-Star Arizona HS IOL Chase Grohman Commits to Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona was the first school to extend an offer to American Leadership Academy Gilbert North (AZ) offensive lineman Chase Grohman, which came on March 22, 2025, after a conversation with offensive coordinator Bryan Larson.

“NAU and Coach Larson were my first offer during my sophomore season, and he is the biggest reason I chose to commit there. Since he is both offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, he knows his football, so I try to soak up as much information as I can every chance I get,” Grohman said.

After receiving his offer, NAU became a school to watch as he began the recruitment process. On Wednesday, he committed to the Lumberjacks.

“What led me to commit was the coaches, players, and the atmosphere there in Flagstaff. NAU is loaded with talent, and I want to be a part of it. Go Jacks!” Grohman said.

After taking a visit to Flagstaff at the end of March, it became clear that NAU was clearly the frontrunner, and the meeting he and his parents had with head coach Brian Wright sealed it.

“My folks and I had a great conversation with Coach Wright on my last visit. His vision and the culture he’s instilling in Flagstaff are awesome. He was very open with us and answered all of our questions. The visit solidified my interest in NAU, as I got to meet with a bunch of coaches and hang out with the players. They were very welcoming, and it felt like a brotherhood.”

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Grohman is rated as a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite. They have ranked as the No. 1443 overall prospect nationally, the No. 106 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 33 player in Arizona.

In addition to the Lumberjacks, he also had FBS offers from New Mexico and Arizona.

“The recruiting process has been a lot of fun. I got to meet plenty of great coaches and traveled to some cool locations and experienced some cold weather, which was definitely different from Arizona.”

Last season, Grohman was named a Class 5A Second-Team All-State selection and First-Team All-Region selection. He helped lead the Eagles to an 11-2 mark and a spot in the state semifinals before falling to Canyon View 34-24.

“We had a really good season. We went 9-1 in the regular season and lost a close game in the semifinals. Coach Detmer (head coach Ty Detmer) is an amazing coach and person. Some things I want to improve on for my senior year are being more violent with my hands and technique. This is a big reason why I wrestled as a heavyweight this past winter,” Grohman said.

He has had a busy year with all the sports he competes in, but is glad his commitment is over with and proud to be a Lumberjack.

“My offseason just started, since I went straight from football to wrestling, and then wrestling to volleyball. Volleyball just ended last week, but I still attended morning weights and football sessions. I had a hard time keeping my weight up through wrestling and volleyball, which probably hurt me a little bit in recruiting, but I’m very happy to be at NAU and grateful for their belief in me.”

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