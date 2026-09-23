FCS Prospects Who Boosted Their 2027 NFL Draft Stock In Week 3

Week 3 was stacked with quality FCS matchups and plenty of cross-conference games. This was also the beginning of Ivy League play, where a good number of 2027 prospects had an opportunity to kick off their 2026 campaign with solid performances.

Top Offensive Performers of Week 3

Samuel Gbatu Jr. | WR | UC Davis

Week 3 Stats: 13 targets, 10 receptions, 172 receiving yards, 17.2 YPC, 1 receiving TD, 81.2 OFF grade

Gbatu Jr. put up his third 100-yard game this season and had his second double-digit reception game of the year. He averaged over 17 yards per reception and 4.4 yards after the catch per reception. His five explosive receptions were a season high, and he helped lead his team to a dominant win ahead of a huge matchup against Montana in Week 4.

Cole Pennington | QB | Gardner-Webb

Week 3 Stats: 24-of-38 (63.2%), 309 passing yards, 2 passing TDs, 86.1 OFF grade

Pennington showed poise and gave his pass catchers the ability to make plays on the ball and after the catch. His adjusted completion rate of 68.4% was his second-highest of the season. His 9.8 big-time throw percentage was the highest of the season. After two weeks without a passing touchdown, his two-touchdown performance was a good boost for him against North Carolina Central.

Top Defensive Performers of Week 3

Kaleb Brown | EDGE | Tarleton State

Week 3 Stats: 3 total tackles, 1 TFL, 1 solo, 1 sack, 1 INT, 77.0 DEF grade

Brown had his most disruptive performance of the season. His quickness, leverage, and power off the edge helped him hold his ground against the run and pass. His active hands and relentless pressure on the quarterback put him in position to make plays. He also showed the ability to drop into coverage and force turnovers.

Other Notable Week 3 Performances:

Sean Line (Harvard, LB): 10 total tackles, 7 solo, 3.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 FF

10 total tackles, 7 solo, 3.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 FF Kaden Anderson (Tarleton State, QB): 23-of-32 (71.9%), 407 passing yards, 3 passing TDs

23-of-32 (71.9%), 407 passing yards, 3 passing TDs Lynn Wyche-El (Youngstown State, WR): 7 receptions, 114 receiving yards, 16.3 YPC, 1 receiving TD

7 receptions, 114 receiving yards, 16.3 YPC, 1 receiving TD Marquis Buchanan (Rhode Island, WR): 7 receptions, 124 receiving yards, 17.7 YPC, 1 receiving TD

7 receptions, 124 receiving yards, 17.7 YPC, 1 receiving TD Zac Crews (Montana State, EDGE): 4 total tackles, 3 solo, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF, 90.2 pass-rush grade

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