FCS Prospects Who Boosted Their 2027 NFL Draft Stock In Week 4

This week's performers include two prospects who entered the season with solid grades from summer scouting, while others put themselves on the radar as we fully transition into conference play.

Top Offensive Performers of Week 4

Eli Gillman | RB | Montana

Week 4 Stats: 26 carries, 275 rushing yards, 10.6 YPC, 4 rushing TDs, 84.2 OFF grade

Gillman was leaned on heavily, but he is no stranger to being a bell cow for a high-level rushing offense. His rushing output was a credit to his offensive line consistently generating movement, but also to Gillman finding the proper alleys and exploiting them. He consistently found ways to gain quality yards after contact, averaging 7.5 per carry after contact in this game. Gillman is slowly supplanting himself as the top offensive FCS prospect as we enter the second half of the season.

Marvin Session | WR | Weber State

Week 4 Stats: 8 targets, 5 receptions, 175 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs, 68.4 OFF grade

Session used intermediate and deep routes throughout the game. He exposed some broken coverages and made tough catches. He took advantage of the opportunities he was given. His ability to make plays deep down the field will be an eye-opener for evaluators as the season progresses.

Top Defensive Performers of Week 4

Keith Charney | LB | Austin Peay

Week 4 Stats: 7 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 2 solo, 1 sack, 1 INT, 91.9 DEF grade

Charney was very effective in multiple alignments throughout this game. He generated pressure off the edge, one of which turned into an interception. He has continued to see his role grow for the Govs, especially as he starts to string together performances like this.

Shoes Brinkley | S | Northern Arizona

Week 4 Stats: 10 total tackles, 7 solo, 1 forced fumble, 1 INT, 77.3 DEF grade

Brinkley was flying around in his matchup against Montana State. In coverage, he showed good range and zone awareness while being a reliable alley filler against the run. His forced fumble came in a one-on-one tackling situation, where he made the play on a tough, physical running quarterback. Overall, Brinkley is having a good start to the season.

Joshua Tarver | S | Furman

Week 4 Stats: 7 total tackles, 3 solo, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 78.2 DEF grade

Tarver had a good performance that highlighted his coverage abilities. He attacked the ball in zone coverage and utilized his length well at the catch point to force the quarterback to make perfect throws. He showed quality burst to the catch point out of his pedal and showed good zone awareness. Quality performance for one of the top draft-eligible FCS defenders in the 2027 class.

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