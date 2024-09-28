FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 5)
Week 5 of the 2024 college football season is here. Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll.
FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 5)
No. 2 North Dakota State 42, No. 18 Illinois State 10
No. 5 South Dakota 42, No. 17 Southern Illinois 13
No. 9 North Dakota 72, Murray State 35
Northern Arizona 34, No. 10 Sacramento State 16
No. 12 Mercer 22, No. 23 Wofford 3
No. 13 SEMO 19, Northwestern State 0
Maine 34, No. 21 UAlbany 20
Honorable Mentions:
Richmond 27, Elon 17
North Carolina Central 37, Norfolk State 10
Georgetown 20, Columbia 17
Brown 31, Harvard 28
Bucknell 38, Lehigh 35
Stony Brook 22, Morgan State 3
Monmouth 63, Fordham 21
Cornell 47, Yale 23
Other Notable Games:
Houston Christian 27, Indiana State 24
Drake 30, San Diego 28
Dartmouth 16, Merrimack 14
Penn 27, Colgate 17
Campbell 44, Delaware State 41
North Alabama 25, West Georgia 16
Southern Utah 28, Austin Peay 17
Tennessee Tech 52, Gardner-Webb 21
Princeton 30, Howard 10
Missouri State 38, Youngstown State 31
Alabama State 26, Bethune-Cookman 21
Cal Poly 28, Northern Colorado 7
Lindenwood 28, Eastern Illinois 25
