Fcs Football Central

FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 5)

Zachary McKinnell

Mercer Athletics
In this story:

Week 5 of the 2024 college football season is here. Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll.

FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 5)

No. 2 North Dakota State 42, No. 18 Illinois State 10

No. 5 South Dakota 42, No. 17 Southern Illinois 13

No. 9 North Dakota 72, Murray State 35

Northern Arizona 34, No. 10 Sacramento State 16

No. 12 Mercer 22, No. 23 Wofford 3

No. 13 SEMO 19, Northwestern State 0

Maine 34, No. 21 UAlbany 20

Honorable Mentions:

Richmond 27, Elon 17

North Carolina Central 37, Norfolk State 10

Georgetown 20, Columbia 17

Brown 31, Harvard 28

Bucknell 38, Lehigh 35

Stony Brook 22, Morgan State 3

Monmouth 63, Fordham 21

Cornell 47, Yale 23

Other Notable Games:

Houston Christian 27, Indiana State 24

Drake 30, San Diego 28

Dartmouth 16, Merrimack 14

Penn 27, Colgate 17

Campbell 44, Delaware State 41

North Alabama 25, West Georgia 16

Southern Utah 28, Austin Peay 17

Tennessee Tech 52, Gardner-Webb 21

Princeton 30, Howard 10

Missouri State 38, Youngstown State 31

Alabama State 26, Bethune-Cookman 21

Cal Poly 28, Northern Colorado 7

Lindenwood 28, Eastern Illinois 25

More FCS Football News

Week 5 FCS Football Preview & Predictions
Walter Payton Award Power Rankings (Week 4)
FCS Football Top 25: Zach McKinnell's Week 5 Ballot
Behind The Numbers: Week 4 FCS Football Review
FCS Football Recap: Week 4 Takeaways

Follow all of FCS Football Central's coverage throughout the season on XFacebook, and YouTube.

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/Big Sky