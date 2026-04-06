Montana State Lands Commitment From 3-Star WR Kase Betz

Montana State received a commitment from Graham (WA) Kapowsin High School wide receiver Kase Betz on April 2, after he was in Bozeman for the Bobcats Pro Day.

“I chose MSU for a few reasons. First, the distance is good, so that my family can come out to my games, and I love Bozeman as well. Second, the coaches are amazing, and I love the school. Lastly, and obviously, the football is amazing, and I want to win football games and championships, and I believe that MSU is where I can do that. I did a lot of praying leading up to this decision, and this is where the Lord wants me to be,” Betz said.

Receiving An Offer From Montana State

He received his first Division I offer from the Bobcats in January 2025, from former wide receivers coach Sam Mix. He was then re-offered this January, after speaking with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Pete Sterbick.

“When I got the offer to MSU, it was from Coach Mix after a field workout. He was planning on offering me, and after the workout, he offered me. Coach Mix was awesome, and I was sad to see him leave, but Coach Price (new wide receivers coach James Price) is amazing. He’s a super awesome coach, and he’s very wise for his age, in my opinion. He’s a very good man, and he wants to grow his guys to be great football players, but also great men, and we talk often.

"I was then re-offered recently by Coach Sterbick when he came by our school. We talked in more detail about scholarships and getting out to campus for a visit.”

Looking Back At His 2025 Season

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Betz is ranked as a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which has rated him at No. 1325 nationally, No. 168 among wide receivers, and No. 13 in the state of Washington.

He had a stellar season in 2025 as he hauled in 76 receptions for 1,221 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, while adding 58 tackles, one forced fumble, and an interception for the Eagles. He was named the SPSL South Co-MVP.

“Last season went very well for my team and me. I feel like I performed at a high level, and I was blessed to be recognized for my performance. Team-wise, we did very well, especially for a young team, and we plan on going all the way this upcoming year.”

His big season is what led to his recruitment to pick up and lead to offers from the Bobcats, Portland State, and Cornell.

“The recruiting process has been good for me so far. I’m blessed to have the offers and opportunities that I have, although I humbly think that I am underrated.”

Recent Visit To Bozeman

Betz was in Bozeman last week for the Bobcats Pro Day when he committed and was able to catch up with the coaching staff.

“I visited MSU a couple of days ago, when I committed, and it was awesome! I got to watch the pro day, walk around campus, and talk with Coach Price, Coach Sterbick, and Coach Vigen. That is when I told each of them I was committing, and they were super excited, as was I. I also got to watch a morning practice, which was awesome.”

While he has yet to take his official visit, he is planning on doing so sometime in May with another commit.

“I have been in contact with quarterback commit Titus Vidlak, and we are trying to take our visits at the same time, hopefully in late May. As for taking visits to other schools, I will not be doing that, since I am fully committed to MSU.”

What's Next For Betz This Offseason?

In addition to football, Betz also plays lacrosse and competes in track, which has kept him occupied this offseason.

“The offseason is going very well. I am playing lacrosse and running track. I’ve also been working on my vision, and pre-snap reads the most, as well as realizing coverages and altering my route to get open. I am also working on reacting to coverages post-snap.”

Betz adds to the Bobcats' 2027 class that includes Vidlak and tight end Dax Yeager.

Junior Season Highlights



Stats



76 Receptions

1,221 Receiving Yards

12 Touchdowns



58 Total Tackles

1 Interception

1 Forced Fumble



3.94 High School GPA

4.0 College Running Start GPA



SPSL South MVP

1st Team All Area Receiver



Hudl - https://t.co/tPX3Fqd7SR



Highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SOevOtE2KL — Kase Betz (@KaseBetz) December 23, 2025

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.